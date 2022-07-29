Hublot’s latest Big Bang Unico features a fun splash of colour for summer

Only 200 lucky people will get to own this fun all-purple watch.

As dressing up took a backseat over the last two years with pandemic-induced lockdowns and anxiety for most, it was a sight for sore eyes to see fashion runways awash with an explosion of colour this year. As a result, dopamine dressing emerged as a major trend, with fashion houses presenting collections incorporating bold, unapologetic hues. Expressing the universal joy of the world reopening with mood-boosting colours was an invitation to us all to look to the future with optimism and have fun with fashion once again.

Inspired by this fresh approach, Hublot launched its Summer in the City campaign alongside a new model for the season – the Big Bang Unico Summer Purple. The maison’s CEO Ricardo Guadalupe adds: “This summer, we are celebrating beauty! This haute horlogerie instrument is also the ultimate fashion statement – it makes a great splash!”

Flaunting an all-purple look, the watch’s lightweight 42mm aluminium case features anodised, satin-finished and polished surfaces. Beyond its looks, this unique colour has been achieved by Hublot’s engineers via a process that also imparts incredible durability and offers remarkable protection from scratches and impact.

Powering the Big Bang Unico Summer is the HUB1280 manufacture calibre. Boasting a 72-hour power reserve, the chronograph movement features a column wheel that is visible through the dial. The hands and indices are in the same shade of purple with touches of luminescent white for contrast and legibility.

Completing the all-purple aesthetic are two straps in the same colour that accompany the model. The first is a Velcro option that features a sports clasp, while the second is a lined strap in the manufacture’s signature natural rubber. Both options feature the One-Click system, a user-friendly interchangeable clasp system patented by Hublot.

Designed for men and women, the Big Bang Unico Summer Purple watch is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces. This must-have piece will be available on Hublot’s e-boutique and its 125 boutiques worldwide.

Discover the watch here.