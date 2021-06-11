IWC and Mercedes-AMG collaborate for the first ever Pilot’s Watch in titanium

The highly mechanical universes of watches and cars have often collided but this one’s truly quite special.

This time, two of the industries’ most respected names have come together in the spirit of engineering and performance excellence to showcase this very synergy, and the result is the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”.

The long-standing collaboration between the Swiss luxury watchmaker and sports car marque Mercedes-AMG has been grounded in many common values, the most important of which is their relentless pursuit of technical perfection and quality. Both companies too, were created by visionaries with bold ideas; Florentine Ariosto Jones redefined watchmaking in 1868 by marrying traditional craftsmanship with advanced industrial technology, while Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher wanted to inject cutting-edge racing technology into road-going series vehicles with AMG in 1967.

Today, both have brought their technical know-hows to the table to create the ultimate sports watch for racing enthusiasts and unsurprisingly, it’s also one of many firsts. Besides being the first Pilot’s watch to sport a titanium case, it’s also the first to contain the IWC caliber 69385, and the first cross-branded watch to make it to the permanent collection.

There’s plenty of shared aesthetics to be found here, the first being that the Grade 5 titanium finish was directly inspired by AMG’s signature paint finish: Selenite Grey Magno. Besides giving it its sporty matte grey appearance, this material keeps the watch extremely light and scratch resistant, so it’s perfect for any high-speed, high-octane activities you might want to put it through.

Its dial is then crafted from woven carbon fibre, an equally lightweight and rigid material borrowed from AMG’s aero department. These carbon fibres are processed on special weaving machines into textile-like structures, giving the end product the woven “carbon look” that’s synonymous with high-performance vehicles. Besides, it couldn’t have been a better contrast for the silver chronograph sub-dials, which stand out here to provide easy reading.

Inside, the IWC-manufactured automatic chronograph movement is robust and precise, and enables stop time measurements of up to 12 hours, with 46 hours of power reserve. As with any self-respecting collaboration, this 43mm timepiece will see the AMG logo emblazoned on its tinted sapphire crystal caseback.

Despite its obvious references to motoring, this watch still manages to walk the line as an everyday timepiece, and wears just as well with a white shirt and jeans as it would with a racing jacket. The monochromatic aesthetic is furthered with a black embossed calf leather strap that sees contrast stitching and folding clasp.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” will retail at S$14,000, and will be available for pre-order online here, or through IWC boutiques and authorised retail partners.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore