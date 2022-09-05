Louis Vuitton honours two decades of watchmaking with its limited edition Tambour Twenty

From the classic Tambour Automatic GMT and Tambour Chronography LV277, to the high energy Tambour Twin Chrono and Tambour Horizon Light Up, the signature Tambour model by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton celebrates its 20th year with a limited edition watch — Tambour Twenty.

Louis Vuitton first debuted the Tambour in 2002, then described as a watch like none other. Bold and innovative, the Tambour was instantly recognisable with its unprecedented shape, its round case sculpted from a block of metal, and its signature applied horns.

True to the Maison’s codes of aesthetics, Louis Vuitton has proven its legitimacy on the watchmaking scene with the various expressions of the Tambour in the last two decades. It is timeless and iconic. The spirit of the Tambour has been reimagined and reinterpreted in all kinds of watches, from he more classic types to the most complex of movements.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Tambour, Louis Vuitton has created an exclusive commemorative chronograph model: the Tambour Twenty. The limited edition of 200 pieces pays tribute to the original Tambour by reprising the iconic codes that gave the timepiece icon status in watchmaking world.

Tambour Twenty is the 24th watch designed by the Maison. It comes with a 41.5mm diameter stainless steel case which is water-resistant to 100 metres. Take a closer look and immerse in the brown sun-brushed dial, with a long yellow hand and two elegant sub-dials.

The new timepiece moves to the beat of a LV277 high frequency manufacture chronograph movement based on the iconic Zenith El Primero, first automatic chronograph of the history. Embracing the spirit of time, the watch has been customised by Louis Vuitton with notably a 22K rose gold rotor and 50 hours of power reserve.

Of course, packaging is everything! The commemorative Tambour Twenty comes in an exclusively special engraved trunk case in Monogram canvas — paying tribute to the art of voyage the Maison is known for. What more could you ask for?