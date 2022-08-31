Louis Vuitton updates its iconic timepieces with rainbow colours

Among the fascinating novelties presented by Louis Vuitton in Bangkok, three of the latest timepieces stand out for their dazzling rainbow hues. Crystal Lee reports.

The first Tambour catapulted Louis Vuitton into the world of horology. Debuted in 2002, the now-iconic timepiece, whose name means drum in French, featured a unique case design inspired by the percussion instrument. Sculpted from a metal block, it was round, bold and sturdy, with the 12 letters that make up the maison’s name engraved on the lip of the case, marking each hour.

In the last 20 years, the Tambour has seen multiple iterations. Each a watchmaking marvel that houses exclusive, highly sophisticated movements, some of the groundbreaking complications from the Tambour range include the Spin Time, in which cubes rotate to display the hours; the Minute Repeater GMT with a second time zone and skeletonised dial; as well as the Escale Worldtime that displays all 24 time zones at once.

This year, Louis Vuitton expands the range with new references, two of which feature vibrant rainbow hues to delight lovers of colour. The Tambour Spin Time Air Vivienne mesmerises with 12 tiny Viviennes, the maison’s mascot, each sporting a different colour. Every 60 minutes, one Vivienne switches to its neutral side, while the next Vivienne turns to its profile to indicate a new hour.

Supporting Vivienne in her dance is the LV 89 calibre, lodged in the centre of the case between two sapphire crystals so it appears to be floating. Framing the adorable miniature figurines are matching coloured gems on the flange, such as tsavorites, diamonds, sapphires, rubies and amethysts. A diamond-encrusted Monogram flower on a disc in the dial’s centre further adds more sparkle.

Another Tambour timekeeper injected with a kaleidoscope of colours is the Tambour Moon Mysterious Flying Tourbillon. Modernising the 19th-century mysterious concept, Louis Vuitton’s watch manufacture La Fabrique du Temps arranged the watch’s LV 110 calibre – together with its intricate system of sapphire crystals – in a vertical line that looks as if the entire movement is levitating within the case. Concealed beneath the Monogram flower at 12 o’clock is a co-axial double barrel that endows the watch with an impressive eight-day power reserve. The signature floral motif is also incorporated in the openworked tourbillon carriage. An array of scintillating stones comprising amethysts, sapphires, rubies, spessartites and tsavorites encircle the movement, brightening the otherwise austere timepiece. And, as with many Louis Vuitton accessories, the back of the tourbillon cage can be customised with an inscription of the owner’s initials.

Besides the Tambour, the charming Vivienne Bijou Secret also gets the cheerful rainbow treatment. A testament to Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking and gem-setting savoir faire, this object of desire garners maximum attention despite its dainty form, with its glinting diamond eyes, pink gold face and petals set with scintillating diamonds, spinels, sapphires and tsavorites in rainbow hues. Pivot Vivienne’s head to cover or reveal a 21mm watch with a mother-of-pearl dial. Precious and enigmatic, the Vivienne Bijou Secret brings new radiance to Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking and jewellery heritage.

This story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.