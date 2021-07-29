Luxury sports watches for style-conscious adventure and fitness junkies

Robust, practical and precise, these luxury sports watches will see you through any adventure or sporty pursuit in style.

Rolex

The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona was created in 1963 to meet the needs of professional racing drivers. Since then, the legendary chronograph has been the instrument of choice for measuring time intervals and determining average speeds. This year, Rolex presents three new 40mm iterations of the model, each adorned with a one-of-a-kind metallic meteorite dial. Pictured here is the white gold reference with a tachymetric scale moulded into a monobloc black ceramic Cerachrom bezel and an Oysterflex bracelet. The other two variants: in yellow gold, as well as Everose gold, feature a metal bezel with an engraved tachymetric scale and are presented on an Oyster bracelet. Powered by the calibre 4130, the self-winding mechanical chronograph movement offers a power reserve of about 72 hours.

Patek Philippe

The Aquanaut has been in the watch game since 1997 with its signature rounded octagonal bezel. A new take on sporty elegance for men, the first white gold version of the Aquanaut Chronograph comes in a sophisticated midnight blue (pictured) and an audacious khaki green. The key feature of the 42.2mm watch is its integration of the chronograph into the Aquanaut design. The watch is equipped with the calibre CH 28-520 C self-winding flyback chronograph movement with 55 hours of power reserve. The flyback function allows the wearer to begin timing a new event while the chronograph is still running, with a simple press on the push-piece at 4 o’clock. The strap is made from a high- tech water resistant composite material known for its extreme resistance to traction, salt water and ultraviolet radiation to complement the most active of lifestyles.

Breitling

Inspired by the Frecce Tricolori watch that the manufacture created for the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic fleet in 1983, the Super Chronomat collection features supercharged, all-purpose 44mm sports watches that are tough enough for every pursuit yet score high points in the style department. Pictured here on the range’s hallmark Rouleaux bracelet, the Super Chronomat 44 Four-Year Calendar showcases a semi-perpetual calendar mechanism that needs adjusting once every leap year. Aside from this steel reference featuring a blue dial with a matching blue ceramic insert bezel and red gold accents, a second variant sports a black dial and ceramic bezel insert with red gold elements. Water- resistant up to 100m, this watch is driven by the Breitling Calibre 19, a COSC-certified chronograph movement with a 42-hour power reserve.

IWC Schaffhausen

A 17-year-long partnership between the Swiss luxury watchmaker and sports car marque Mercedes-AMG has forged the brand’s most technical complication to date. The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” is the brand’s first 43mm Pilot’s Watch Chronograph equipped with the IWC-manufactured 69385 calibre, and clad in light and scratch-resistant Grade 5 titanium. Inspired by AMG’s signature Selenite Grey Magno paint finish, the watch’s matte grey appearance is further enhanced with a precisely woven carbon fibre dial – derived from AMG’s aero components. Known to be remarkably lightweight and rigid, the parts are produced in a complex process involving heat and pressure. The raw material of continuous carbon fibre is processed on weaving machines into textile structures, giving the end product its signature woven “carbon look”.

Louis Vuitton

New to the iconic Tambour range, the Street Diver watch features a cleverly designed diving scale. With an inner rotating bezel and the diving scale placed below the sapphire crystal on the turning flange, the top of the 44mm two-tone blue PVD-coated case is kept clean and minimal. Generous coatings of Super- LumiNova on dial elements ensure the watch with 100m of water-resistance is legible underwater. The Tambour Street Diver eschews the traditional codes of a utilitarian sports timepiece with an urban look designed to take its wearer from the ocean to the office, effortlessly. There are three 44mm automatic models and a 39.5mm quartz version – all in four chic colour combinations.

Bvlgari

Flaunting a sportier look with a new dial and rubber strap is the latest version of the Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Titanium. Displaying two time zones simultaneously, the world’s thinnest automatic chronograph showcases the in-house automatic chronograph and GMT calibre BVL318, which boasts an incredible thinness of 3.3mm and a 55-hour power reserve. Lending the timepiece its decidedly assertive, masculine appeal are a 42mm titanium case and black opaline dial, as well as a textured rubber strap with titanium pin buckle.

Richard Mille

The manufacture’s long- standing relationship with the motor sport racing world has culminated in a sporty RM 07-01 edition that deserves to be celebrated on a podium of its own. This crimson beauty is inspired by the signature red of Roxy, the Oreca-Gibson car driven by the Richard Mille all-female race trio in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship. The fiery red watch caseband and dial are built from signature Carbon TPT and enhanced with Quartz TPT – both highly resilient materials with great capacity to withstand the shocks and stresses within a car cockpit. A limited edition of just 50 pieces, the 45.66mm by 31.4mm model houses the in-house Calibre CRMA2, an automatic skeletonised movement that promises about 50 hours of power reserve.

Cartier

Relaunched in 2020, the Pasha de Cartier is best known for its distinctive aesthetic codes and a chained crown. The repertoire of the cult timepiece from 1985 now includes a 41mm chronograph accentuated by a rotating bezel and two push-pieces. Faithful to the first Pasha chronographs, the two cabochon-set pushers retain the volume of the original design.

The new reference is equipped with a 1904-CH MC Cartier Manufacture movement with a 47-hour power reserve and sapphire caseback. Presented in steel (pictured) or yellow gold, the straps and bracelets on both Pasha de Cartier chronographs can be interchanged, thanks to an adaptation of the maison’s proprietary QuickSwitch system. The invisible mechanism is cleverly incorporated into the architecture under the watch case, and is activated by a single push. Another feature is the SmartLink system, which allows the metal bracelet to be adjusted to the nearest link without any tools.

