Montblanc enriches the Bohème Collection three watches showcasing an updated semicircle aperture

Designed for the creative, confident woman who aims for the moon and stars in all her endeavours, Montblanc’s Bohème Collection is enriched with three watches showcasing an updated semicircle aperture in the upper half of the dial.

What catches the eye first on the Bohème Day & Night timepiece is how the naturally iridescent mother-of-pearl adds an ethereal, three-dimensional effect to the texture of the clouds, which are outlined with a delicate thread coated with rose gold. Their voluptuous curves serve as an eye-catching frame for the romantic depiction of the skies.

The sun and moon – symbols of strength and femininity respectively – combine for a visually impactful display. Indicating night, the rhodium-coated moon flaunts a subtle silvery allure and is accompanied by dainty stars that brighten a dark blue sky. As the guilloche disc rotates when night turns into day, the deep navy hue gradually fades to reveal a lighter shade of blue.

The watch hands also add to the dial’s unique aesthetic as the hour hand features the sun prominently at its tip, while the minute hand is leaf-shaped. The Montblanc emblem proudly takes its place at the other end of the seconds hand to play the role of a shooting star. The real magic, however, happens at midnight, when the sun meets the moon for a brief kiss.

Keeping in accordance with the Bohème line’s design codes are elegant rose gold-coated Arabic numerals enhanced by eight scintillating diamond indexes and an almond-shaped date aperture at 6 o’clock. At the heart of this timepiece is the Calibre MB 24.20, a mechanical movement that boasts a 56-hour power reserve.

The Bohème Day & Night editions are available in 30mm or 34mm in either a stainless steel or rose gold case featuring an onion-shaped crown with a mother-of-pearl insert. Accompanying each reference are two calfskin straps with an alligator motif – one in white and another in blue – that can be swapped quickly and effortlessly without any tools, thanks to Montblanc’s interchangeable strap system. Also offered is a third stainless-steel reference with a polished bracelet.

(Main and featured image: On the model is the stainless-steel version with a blue calfskin strap)

This story first appeared in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.