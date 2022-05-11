New in: Watches for May 2022 from Hublot, Piaget and more

Discover the latest launch of technical triumphs in the world of watches and jewellery for May 2022.

From the latest releases to creative new expressions, this month features limited edition timepieces for women and updates to icons.

Chopard L.U.C Flying T Twin Ladies

The L.U.C 96.24-L, Chopard’s first automatic movement to feature a flying tourbillon with the maison’s Twin Technology incorporating two stacked barrels and a stop-seconds function, now powers two new L.U.C Flying T Twin Ladies models. Distinguished by diamond-set flanks, lugs, horns, crown and bezel, the ultra-slim 35mm watches are offered in two versions. For the ethical rose gold variant, the tourbillon opening is cut out from a textured mother-of-pearl dial adorned with hour-markers set with brilliant-cut diamonds. The platinum one is embellished with 282 pavé diamonds set in a motif that highlights the flying tourbillon. Limited to 25 pieces each and bearing the prestigious Poinçon de Genève mark, the chronometer-certified timepieces boast a power reserve of 65 hours.

Bovet 1822 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

A pair of customised his and hers Rolls-Royce Boat Tail timepieces by Bovet 1822 were on display for the first time in Singapore recently. The marque debuted a unique coach-built Boat Tail commission that integrated Bovet’s bespoke timepieces into the dashboard by way of a never-done-before mounting system that required years of research and testing. Both models sport a front dial with hand- applied Caleidolegno wood marquetry using the same wood from the Boat Tail, while a hand-sculpted and engraved gold statue of the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy features prominently on the tourbillon bridge. The dials are even more personalised on the reverse side. The masculine timepiece flaunts an aventurine dial with the owner’s sky chart overlaid on top. The feminine timepiece is adorned with a miniature painting of a flower bouquet on a mother-of-pearl dial. On the reverse, both dials bear custom hand-engraved sculptures of the Boat Tail, lacquered to match the colour of the car and adorned with miniature painting for the details such as the wheels, mirrors and more. As a finishing touch for this side of the dial, the name of each owner’s other half is engraved onto the tourbillon bridge.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Ledger

Hublot introduces the Big Bang Unico Ledger, a watch created in partnership with Ledger, a leading global crypto and digital asset platform. Based on the Big Bang Unico, the 42mm watch boasts a black ceramic case and in-house skeletonised automatic chronograph movement. Its most striking feature is its high-contrast bezel cast in solid Electrum – a natural gold and silver alloy used by Lydian societies around 580 to 590 BC to mint the earliest known coins. For the watch, Hublot developed a special stainless version of the alloy containing a 50/50 gold-silver mix. The Bitcoin motto in Latin, Vires in Numeris (meaning strength in numbers), is stamped six times into the bezel’s outer edge. Packaged with the watch is the Ledger & Hublot Nano X, a limited-edition crypto device that’s only available with the watch. The Bluetooth-enabled hardware is Ledger’s digital asset wallet that can be used to safely encrypt, secure, manage and grow your crypto assets.

Roger Dubuis Knights of the Round Table collection

Roger Dubuis’ latest iteration of its iconic Knights of the Round Table collection sees a true feat of hyper-expressive craftsmanship that took 18 months to master. Realised through micro-sculpting, each of the 12 unique knights cast in pink gold is dressed in full battle regalia with their weapons drawn, ready to fight any danger lurking beneath them. The floor, composed of intricately hand-assembled black Murano glass, reveals a magma of red varnish peeking from within. Powered by the automatic Monobalancier RD821 calibre, the watch’s new contemporary finish and design include a clean-cut case made of pink gold. Shaped like the guard of a sword, the crown and protector appear as if a blade is stuck in the timepiece, just like the Excalibur sword in the stone. A new transparent sapphire crystal ring under the bezel provides the wearer a full view of the knight’s fine detailing. Only 28 privileged individuals will get to own this 45mm boutique-exclusive model.

Piaget Limelight Gala Aventurine

Housed in a 32mm white gold case adorned with a swirl of 62 diamonds set on two asymmetrical lugs, this watch features a twinkling aventurine dial that’s reminiscent of a midnight sky. Lending refinement and extravagance like an haute couture gown is a supple white gold Milanese mesh bracelet. Taking eight Piaget artisans over 100 hours to create, the intricate bracelet comprises 366 spiral gold threads that are meticulously woven together. Limited to 300 pieces, the lavish timepiece is equipped by the self-winding calibre 501P1.

Piaget Polo Skeleton

This new 42mm model combines the maison’s mastery of high watchmaking and high jewellery. Driven by one of the world’s thinnest mechanical self-winding movements at 2.4mm, the 1200S1 is testament to the art of skeletonisation at Piaget. Based on the maison’s famous ultra-thin automatic calibre 1200P, the transformation into an openworked movement was achieved by removing a large portion of metal. Highlighting the beauty of the movement are 1,746 brilliant-cut diamonds that took over 61 hours to set.

This story first appeared in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.