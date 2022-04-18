New in: Watches and jewellery for April 2022

Discover the latest technical triumphs in the world of watches and jewellery.

From the latest releases to creative new expressions, this month features anniversary timepieces and updates to icons.

Leica L1 and Leica L2

Photography equipment manufacturer Leica has unveiled two new timepieces inspired by previous engineering masterpieces made in its hometown of Wetzlar, Germany. The exteriors of the new Leica L1 and Leica L2 were conceptualised by Professor Achim Heine, who has designed numerous Leica products in the past and incorporated several subtle references to some signature Leica features. For example, the watch has a patented push crown, which is pressed down like the release button of a camera. Once the crown is pushed, the watch stops and the small seconds hand jumps to zero. Another click releases the movement again. Both models are powered by a newly developed mechanical movement with manual winding visible through the transparent sapphire crystal caseback. Available now at the Leica Store Singapore Raffles Hotel.

Omega 65th Anniversary Speedmaster Calibre 321

Omega marks the Speedmaster’s 65th anniversary with a new model boasting a 38.6mm case made from the maison’s proprietary Canopus Gold. Inspired by the first Speedmaster or CK2915-1, the watch flaunts a black onyx dial with an applied vintage Omega logo and typography featuring an oval “O” – a detail on the first CK2915 models. Collectors will also recognise the Naiad symbol on the watch’s crown that was also found on some of the first models. If you look closely at the black Grand Feu enamel bezel, you’ll spot two of the original Speedmaster’s most collector- worthy details: the dot over 90 (DON) and a dot diagonal to 70. However, the most important element is the original movement used in 1957, Calibre 321, which Omega began producing again in 2019. An engraving of the Omega Seahorse, a brand icon used on the Speedmaster since 1957, adorns the inside of the sapphire crystal glass. Its eye also features a blue sapphire, a gem that marks a 65th anniversary.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Openworked

One of the most noteworthy models launched by Audemars Piguet to mark the Royal Oak’s 50th anniversary is the collection’s first Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Openworked. The elegant 41mm steel timepiece sees the premiere of the all-new in-house Calibre 2972. Offering symmetry and a rich play of light, the new movement’s highly stylised and multi-layered openworked architecture endows the watch with a unique 3D effect. The mechanism’s beauty and finesse are also revealed by removing as much material from the mainplate and bridges as possible to let light pass through. The new creation is fitted with the Royal Oak “50-years” oscillating weight, which will be fitted on all Royal Oak anniversary models launched this year 2022. The case and bracelet see larger polished chamfers for a slimmer aesthetic that offers stronger plays of light between satin-brushed and polished surfaces. Bracelet links are also thinner and lighter for added comfort.

Moritz Grossmann Universalzeit

The exquisite dial of the Universalzeit by German manufacture Moritz Grossmann allows its wearer to see the current time in different time zones around the world at a glance. Depicting the world map, the ensemble of time windows and the hour, minute and seconds hands come together in an easy-to-read layout showcased in a classically elegant design. Six apertures display the hours digitally from 1 to 24 in each of the represented cities, while the hours of the main time are displayed by the manually crafted hour hand. Daylight saving time is not observed in the cities selected, which means the 44.5m steel timepiece indicates the actual time all year round without the need for any adjustment. However, the star of the watch is the new in-house calibre 100.7, a manual-winding movement featuring exceptional hand finishing that can be seen via an exhibition caseback and a 42-hour power reserve.

This story first appeared in the March 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.