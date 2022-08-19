New in: Watches for August 2022 from Chanel, Hublot, Rado and more

Discover the latest launch of technical triumphs in the world of watches for August 2022.

From the newest releases to updated expressions, this month features limited edition timepieces, a watchmaking capsule collection and new additions to existing lines.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Essential Grey

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Essential Grey magnifies the unmistakable design of the original model with its contemporary monochrome and satin-finished look. Its distinctive case, with a satin finish extends to the bezel, hands and dial, is made from titanium that ensures particularly comfortable wear on the wrist. At the heart of this striking piece is the manufacture HUB1280 calibre, a column-wheel chronograph movement with a 72-hour power reserve. The 42mm unisex model’s versatility is further enhanced with two straps that accompany it. Easily interchangeable, thanks to Hublot’s patented One Click system, they include a version in sporty grey with black-lined rubber, as well as one in rugged grey fabric with Velcro fastening. Only 200 pieces of this limited-edition reference are available exclusively online at hublot.com, making it a future collector’s item.

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver

Rado’s Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver brings together the latest in high-tech ceramic production techniques and the brand’s most innovative watchmaking. Housed in a 43mm ceramic monobloc case is the latest-generation automatic movement Rado calibre R763 with 80 hours of power reserve and Nivachron anti-magnetic hairspring. Fans will spot notable Captain Cook features such as the date aperture at 3 o’clock with red numbers – a nod to earlier editions – and the box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both faces. The circular-brushed titanium screw-down caseback features the engraving “Diver’s watch 300m”, and two stamped seahorses found on early 1960s models. This iteration with 300m water resistance also boasts the ISO 6425 certification – a first for Rado. Offered in six models, four variants in black or olive-green are accompanied by either a rubber strap or high-tech ceramic bracelet. The other two matte plasma bracelet versions come with a sunray grey or blue dial.

Chanel Wanted

The six letters that spell Chanel lie at the heart of the maison’s latest watchmaking capsule collection, Chanel Wanted. They make their unique mark on six limited-edition iterations: the J12 Highly Wanted de Chanel Box of six J12 watches with tone-on-tone black ceramic; J12 Wanted de Chanel 33mm and 38mm references in white, as well as black ceramic respectively; Code Coco Wanted de Chanel featuring the six letters on its leather strap; Boyfriend Wanted de Chanel with six steel letters riveted to the leather strap; and pictured here, the Première Wanted de Chanel whose steel chain bracelet is adorned with six pendant letters that dance playfully as the wrist moves.



Bulgari Aluminium GMT

The Bulgari Aluminium GMT sets a new course with the Amerigo Vespucci Special Edition, which honours the legendary namesake tall ship of the Italian navy and the spirit of exploration of famous 15th-century Florentine adventurer, Amerigo Vespucci. Showcasing black, white and yellow hues on the dial that recall the impressive training ship’s palette, the model allows for the time in the second time zone to be read via a luminescent arrow-shaped hand. Two contrasting 12-hour zones in black and yellow help distinguish between day and night, while echoing the Vespucci’s gilded and deep black railings. Water-resistant to a depth of 100m, the titanium caseback of the 40mm timepiece bears the inscription of the ship’s name, Nave Scuola Amerigo Vespucci, and its motto. Equipped with the self-winding Calibre BVL 192, the 1,000-piece special edition is presented in a mahogany box also engraved with the ship’s motto: Non chi cominicia ma quel che persevere (Not he who begins, but who perseveres).

Hermès H08 watch

First launched with three iterations featuring a graphene, titanium and two-tone DLC-coated titanium case, the Hermès H08 watch is now available in a handsome deep-blue titanium case. Retaining the model’s previous design codes, the sporty yet elegant 39mm by 39mm men’s model is topped off with a black ceramic bezel and screw-down crown. A play of textures and finishes highlights the blue PVD-treated dial that is punctuated by white Arabic numerals and contrasting orange accents. Driven by the in-house Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement, a blue rubber strap with a black DLC titanium buckle underscores an urban look that echoes the world of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear.

This story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore