New in: Watches for September 2022 from Montblanc, Corum and more

Discover the latest launch of technical triumphs in the world of watches for September 2022.

From the newest releases to updated expressions, this month features limited edition timepieces, an X-ray inspired watch and a black ultra matte timepiece from Dior.

A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante

Housed in a 41.2mm platinum case, A. Lange & Söhne’s 200-piece limited edition 1815 Rattrapante (pictured above) features a custom-developed movement L101.2. Its complex mechanism expands the functionality of a classic chronograph by allowing the measurement of a random number of lap times within a minute. For this purpose, the watch has two chronograph hands: the centre chronograph hand and centre rattrapante hand. A bright argenté- coloured dial and dark blued hands contrast well for perfect legibility, while traditional style elements of the watch include the peripheral railway- track minute scale and prominent Arabic numerals. Instead of the usual positions at 3 and 9 o’clock, the 30-minute counter and subsidiary seconds dial are at 12 and 6 o’clock respectively. This arrangement gives the timepiece its balanced and expressive personality.

Corum Bubble Skull X-Ray

Corum’s all-new Bubble Skull X-Ray pays tribute to the line’s roots with a stylised yet realistic skull taking centre stage on the dial. While the oversized domed sapphire crystal slightly distorts the image, it is fully visible in the dark as it is entirely luminescent, which adds an eerie yet provocative appeal. Lending a macabre edge to the model is fluorescent green stitching on the synthetic alligator- skin-like strap. Powered by the automatic movement CO 082 with a 42-hour power reserve, the 47mm stainless steel watch is treated with black PVD. The ultra-cool model is a limited edition of just 666 pieces.

Montblanc 1858 GMT model

Unlike most GMT timepieces that indicate the second time zone with an additional hand, Montblanc’s latest 1858 GMT model does so without, in a manner that is intuitive yet easily legible. Its clever system indicates the second time zone with a red square that moves around the outside of the dial. It is positioned next to a fixed black or blue anodised aluminium bezel that shows the 24-hour clock, so the user immediately knows if it is day or night in the second time zone. The 42mm steel sports watch is available in a black or blue sunray dial with blue luminescent hands and indexes. Accompanying it is a steel bracelet that is easily interchangeable with a black or blue rubber strap. We especially like the titanium engraved caseback, which displays the earth’s continents and oceans, along with the names of cities in each of the 24 time zones.

Christian Dior La D de Dior Black Ultramatte

Christian Dior extolled the virtues of black in his 1954 Little Dictionary of Fashion, saying: “I could write a whole book on black.” With that in mind, Victoire de Castellane, designed the La D de Dior Black Ultramatte to be swathed in matte black DLC coating. The treatment lends the watch an utterly chic look along with its 34mm round case featuring a dial of three black diamond markers and steel Milanese mesh bracelet with a satine motif. The quartz-powered model is also available with a black diamond-set bezel.

This story first appeared in the September 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore