The Omega timepieces that are great for gifting this season

It’s that time of the year again, when we show appreciation for loved ones with meaningful gifts. Omega’s Festive Season 2022 selection offers several timepieces that are just perfect for horophiles.

First up is an ideal watch for someone who always aims high: the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine™ Gold. Made from the Omega exclusive 18-karat material, which takes inspiration from the pale moonlight casting an ethereal glow in the night sky, the watch features a 42 mm case with a green ceramic bezel ring that matches its sun-brushed green PVD dial. Powering it is the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 – a direct descendent of the legendary Calibre 321 that went to the moon.

Next comes the Omega De Ville Mini Tresor Moonshine™ gold on Moonshine™ gold. Another piece that would shine bright on anyone looking to elevate their look with a “wow factor”. Crafted entirely from the same exclusive 18-karat gold, the watch features a 26 mm case adorned with diamonds elegantly curving along it. The elegance is further emphasised by the domed dial and mesh bracelet that both feature an embossed silk-like pattern, with a mirror effect on the metallised sapphire crystal caseback.

Perfect for those who appreciate their heritage with a modern twist, Omega Speedmaster ’57 Calibre 9906 is a classic reinvention presented on a 40.5 mm case, in a design reminiscent of the revolutionary model unveiled exactly 65 years ago. Signature details such as the Broad Arrow hands and tachymeter scale on a brushed bezel can be spotted on the stainless steel timepiece. However, the watch is now slimmer thanks to its manual-winding movement, a vintage bracelet, and an upgrade to the Master Chronometer standard.

Last but not least is the Omega Constellation 28 mm, perfect for anyone who loves to look unique. The Matcha Green model is part of a new pastel collection that gives wearers a range of diverse choices. The soft-coloured dial matches wonderfully with the Roman numerals on the bezel and the 12 diamond indexes. Another thing of note on this Co-Axial Master Chronometer watch is its famous polished claws.

While not part of the selection above, the two recently released 45 mm Chrono Chime watches would also make great gifts, especially for those who appreciate sweet-sounding masterpieces. The Olympic 1932 Chrono Chime features a Grand Feu enamel dial with subdials in Omega’s unique “exclusive acoustic waves” pattern – an exact visual representation of the soundwaves produced by the watch’s chimes.

This striking new numbered edition links the world’s first minute repeater wristwatch, produced by Omega in 1892, to the pocket chronographs used at the Los Angeles 1932 Olympic Games where Omega debuted as Official Timekeeper. Beating within is Omega’s most complicated calibre to date: the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 1932, a fully integrated chronograph and minute repeater that is produced by fusing both functions together in one watch movement.

The same calibre powers the Speedmaster Chrono Chime, a “Numbered Edition” with an 18-karat Sedna™ Gold case inspired by the 2nd generation Speedmaster, CK 2998, which was the first watch worn in space 60 years ago. Its blue aventurine Grand Feu enamel features an inner bezel and subdials in the same 18-karat Sedna™ Gold “exclusive acoustic waves” as the Olympic Games tribute. Although the movement is the same for both watches, the functional and decorative pushers are in different positions. The former’s chime pusher is at 5 o’clock while the latter is at 8 o’clock, and the split-seconds pusher is found at 11 o’clock and 2 o’clock, respectively.