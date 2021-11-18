Omega unveils its latest Constellation Small Second models

The latest Omega Constellation Small Second models come in a new size of 34mm, a choice of 18L Sedna gold, stainless steel, or a combination of both, and also an array of captivating colours on the dial.

This particular new model features a sun-brushed burgundy dial, which exudes a sense of luxury as well as sophistication. Interestingly, other dials to follow in the collection will also include mother-of-pearl, sun-brushed peacock blue and light chestnut. Aside to that, the brand also uses incremental diamonds for the hour markers, which are arranged by size around the dial. Beneath the dial, the watches are powered by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer 8802 or 8803.

Learn more about the Omega’s latest Constellation Small Second models through the video below:

This story first appeared on Prestige Indonesia.