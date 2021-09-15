The 9th edition of the charity auction of unique timepieces, Only Watch, will be held on November 6 at Christie’s in Geneva.

Since its debut in 2005, the biennial event has raised over €70 million (S$112 million) for research against Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This year, 54 watch brands and collaborations will be a part of the auction. The exclusive host of the Only Watch World Tour in Singapore, The Hour Glass, will display all 53 lots at Malmaison by The Hour Glass from October 15 to 20 – the tour’s longest stopover of six days. Here are five one-of-a-kind creations that will be up for auction.

Bvlgari

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar Tantalum, 40mm, with a tantalum case an alligator leather strap. Equipped with the mechanical self-winding calibre BVL 305 with a 60-hour power reserve.

Tudor

Tudor Black Bay GMT One for Only Watch 2021, 41mm, with an aged stainless steel case and bracelet. Equipped with the Calibre MT5652, a self-winding mechanical movement with bidirectional rotor system boasting a power reserve of 70 hours.

Jaquet Droz

Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Skelet-One Tourbillon, 41mm, with a red gold case and alligator leather strap. Driven by the Jaquet Droz 2625SQ, a self-winding skeleton tourbillon movement with a power reserve of seven days.

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Only Watch, 39mm, with a titanium case and bracelet, and polished Bulk Metallic Glass bezel. Driven by the self-winding manufacture Calibre 2121 with a 40-hour power reserve.

Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Only Watch, 45mm, with a polished sapphire case and two lined rubber straps. Powered by the self-winding manufacture skeleton tourbillon movement MHUB6035 with 72 hours of power reserve.

(Main and featured image: Audemars Piguet)

This story first appeared on the September 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.