Patek Philippe expands its feminine line with two new timepieces embellished with captivating gemstones.

At the latest October launch of new novelties for autumn 2022, Patek Philippe welcomed eight new creations to its stable of about 150 watches. These included two ladies’ models – a jewellery version of a Nautilus and the Genevan manufacture’s first self-winding chronograph timepiece for women. We take a closer look at the colourful creations here.

NAUTILUS JOAILLERIE

Patek Philippe reinterprets the iconic design of the ladies’ Nautilus in a new jewellery model, which unexpectedly yet elegantly combines rose gold with the warm brilliance of spessartites.

Of the three new versions of the cult watch, the Nautilus Joaillerie Ref. 7118/1300R-001 stands out with its octagonal bezel adorned with 68 baguette-cut spessartites showcasing a double colour gradation. Totalling 2.04 carats, the stones range from deep, rich tones of cognac at 12 and 6 o’clock to lighter shades of champagne at 9 and 3 o’clock. This dynamic gem-setting endows the creation with a resolutely contemporary edge.

Its intriguing colour harmony is topped off with 11 ogive-shaped, cognac-coloured spessartite hour markers that contrast beautifully against the rose gold dial with the signature wave pattern typically found on ladies’ Nautilus models. Brown lacquered and varnished rose gold alpha-style hands enhance legibility – a key requirement by the manufacture even for jewellery watches.

A rose gold aperture frame highlights the date display at 6 o’clock, while the 35.2mm case is water resistant to 60m. The hallmark porthole-inspired design and bevelled bezel are enhanced by the contrast between alternating polished and satin finishes meticulously hand-crafted by Patek Philippe artisans.

The refined finishing facets of the self-winding calibre 324 S C movement can be admired through the exhibition caseback. Lastly, the integrated rose gold bracelet is equipped with a patented Patek Philippe foldover clasp that has four independent safety catches.

AQUANAUT LUCE RAINBOW CHRONOGRAPH

Following the 2021 launch of the Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a second time zone, which is the collection’s first additional function, Patek Philippe now presents the Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Chronograph Ref. 7968/300R-001. This marks the line’s first model with a chronograph movement and Patek Philippe’s first self-winding chronograph for women.

Leveraging on its creativity and jewellery- making expertise, the manufacture goes for a casual-glam asthetic that’s both fun and cool with this new rose gold joaillerie iteration. The octagonal bezel is festooned with two rows of baguette-cut gems mounted with the invisible setting technique using metal rails. Totalling 2.05 carats are 40 flawless rare, baguette-cut Top Wesselton diamonds set on the inner row. The outer row boasts 2.31 carats of 40 baguette-cut sapphires in the colours of the rainbow. Set at a slight angle for a fluid aesthetic, each gemstone is carefully hand-picked to form a perfect gradient.

Engraved with the signature Aquanaut motif, the white mother-of-pearl dial is adorned with 12 applied rose gold hour markers adorned with baguette-cut sapphires in a multi-coloured gradient similar to that of the gem-set bezel. Rose gold hour and minute hands with white luminescent coating are accompanied by rose gold applied numerals. The 39.9 mm case and the chronograph pushers are enhanced by alternating polished and satin finishes.

The self-winding calibre CH 28-520 is distinguished by its vertical disk clutch, central chronograph hand that can be used as a running seconds hand, 60-minute counter at 6 o’clock, and a flyback function enabling instantaneous restarting of a new timekeeping operation while the chronograph is already running. Its owner can admire the refined finishing via a transparent sapphire caseback.

Made for the woman with a hectic lifestyle, this new model is delivered with a red strap in an ultra-resistant composite material, as well as two more straps in matte beige and matte white in the same material.