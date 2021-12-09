Prestige gift guide: Light up the season with these stunning watches and jewellery

The Hermès Arceau Wild Singapore watch reinterprets the eponymous silk scarf by Alice Shirley in honour of our nation’s incredible biodiversity. Taking centre-stage on this 24-piece numbered 41mm limited edition is a regal lion that watches over the island. Miniature painting is combined with gold thread welding to depict the big cat in its tropical surrounds. A varnish is applied and the motif is transferred on a gold base before painting the elements that will appear under and around the gold threads. The artisan then assembles a multitude of threads three times finer than a human hair on the dial to add depth. A starting and ending point for each thread must be determined before hollowing out holes to accommodate the ends. Gold is then poured into the attachment points to fuse them.