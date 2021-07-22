Quick-Take: Highlights from Only Watch 2021

Here are some of our favourite unique timepieces from this year’s Only Watch, the biennial auction of one-off luxury timepieces by the finest watch manufacturers for research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Watch collectors, philanthropists, and lovers of beauty gathered for Only Watch, a biennial auction of unique timepieces sold for the benefit of research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. With over 70 million Euros raised since 2005, Only Watch has not only become a recognised charity auction, but also a momentous event on the international horological calendar.

This year, the auction will take place on Saturday, 6 November 2021. For the 9th edition of the biennial charity auction, Only Watch has just revealed the names of the 54 brands participating, and the 53 lots that will be auctioned. Here are some of our favourite unique timepieces:

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Only Watch

This dedicated Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin from Audemars Piguet is the last unique piece from Ref. 15202 and the last unique piece powered by Calibre 2121, the thinnest automatic movement with central rotor and date indication of its time, which was first introduced on the Royal Oak back in 1972. Design-wise, the case and bracelet combine sandblasted titanium with polished Bulk Metallic Glass — a first at Audemars Piguet — while the dial evokes its origins.

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar Tantalum

Bvlgari’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar Tantalum for Only Watch features a deep blue dial echoing the colour of the special metal. In a nod to the objective of this one-off creation, the graphic design of the month of November recalls the Only Watch abbreviation in a symbolic shade of colour. Inside, a 2.75 mm calibre drives the hour and minute hands as well as all the perpetual calendar functions: retrograde date display, retrograde day, month and leap-year indication.

Chanel The J12 Paradoxe Only 2

For the Only Watch auction, Chanel is offering two J12 Paradoxe timepieces in a unique matte black and white highly resistant ceramic. Mind you, this unique design relies on a technical challenge: cutting without breaking two highly resistant ceramic cases of different colours and combining them to make a case. The duo is equipped with the self-winding Calibre 12.1 movement that is manufactured exclusively for the maison and is chronometer-certified by the COSC.

Chopard Alpine Eagle XL Chrono Only Watch

Aesthetically, Chopard’s Alpine Eagle XL Chrono Only Watch is distinguished by its dial in Swiss granite from the Graubünden region, speckled with blue and green inclusions recalling the colours of the Alpine massif seen from the sky. Furthermore, it also brings two novel touches to the Alpine Eagle collection: a case made of bead-blasted Lucent Steel A223 and a calf leather strap.

Moser & Cie. Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Only Watch

The Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Only Watch from H. Moser & Cie. combines a three-dimensional movement equipped with a cylindrical hairspring in Vantablack — the super-black coating reputed to be the darkest man-made substance in existence. Speaking of which, the brand chose a dial in Vantablack to accentuate the depth of the cylindrical tourbillon movement, radiating the full power of its perfect blackness and highlighting the beauty of the flying tourbillon in an ultra-contemporary, refined and timeless manner.

Hermès H08 Only Watch

For Only Watch 2021, the Hermès H08 watch is unveiled in two interpretations — both housed in a single presentation box — combining its mineral materials and deep colours with a hint of orange. Through its enigmatic name, the watch also offers a nod to graphics, mathematics and metaphysics. Up front, the original font of its numerals chimes with the object itself, featuring a 0 and an 8 recalling the shape of the case.

Konstantin Chaykin Martian Tourbillon Only Watch 2021

Konstantin Chaykin’s Martian Tourbillon Only Watch 2021 is the first tourbillon in the world to tick in sync with the rotation of Mars. This is the first wristwatch from the Russian creator to have a tourbillon, and the world’s first Martian tourbillon, making a revolution every 61.65 seconds — the duration of one Mars minute.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Curve GMT Flying Tourbillon Only Watch 2021

For this 2021 edition of Only Watch, Louis Vuitton unveils a new version of the Tambour Curve GMT Flying Tourbillon in shades of warm and vivid orange.The dial along with its red-to-yellow gradation and indexes are set with orange baguette-cut sapphires, reflecting the unique expertise of the watchmakers and craftsmen at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. As a final addition, a customised Monogram canvas trunk hand-painted in the Only Watch colours completes this exceptional watch.

Patek Philippe Complicated Desk Clock

Patek Philippe’s complicated desk clock Ref. 27001M-001 for Only Watch is inspired by a desk clock delivered to James Ward Packard back in 1923 and now safeguarded in the Patek Philippe Museum. This unique piece is housed in a sterling silver cabinet with vermeil decorative elements and American walnut inlays. Equipped with the new caliber 86-135 PEND IRM Q SE, this exceptional Grande Complication features a perpetual calendar, moon phases, week-number display and power-reserve indication (31 days).

Richard Mille RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc Prototype

Richard Mille’s RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc is a prototype timepiece hand-painted in the colours of Charles Leclerc’s flag. Design-wise, the case is crafted in white and red Quartz TPT, a composite materials exclusive to Richard Mille possessing exceptional shock resistance. Finally, the watch is completed with the lightest strap the brand has ever created, and it surely makes the RM 67-02 the lightest automatic watch of the Richard Mille collection.

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.