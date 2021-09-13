Style

Race to the stars with Hermès’ Arceau Space Derby watch

By Riga Ramadhan
13 Sep 2021
Style
Race to the stars with Hermès’ Arceau Space Derby watch

Inspired by 20th century American comic book superheroes, the maison invites us to an outer space voyage with its limited-edition timepiece.

The setting for a thrilling and futuristic horse race in the Arceau Space Derby from Hermès is brought to life in vibrant colours, hand-painted on an aventurine dial. Based on 20th century American comic book superheroes, the dial also reveals a brightly coloured cosmic equestrian team running a breathless derby among the stars, mysterious planets and constellations, as well as jockeys racing at full speed on a track winding through space.

Crafted in white gold and driven by a Manufacture Hermès mechanical self-winding movement, this reinterpretation of the original Space Derby silk scarf design certainly lends a new creative dimension to the Arceau watch.

(All images: Hermès)

This story first appeared on Prestige Indonesia.

Hermès watches

Riga Ramadhan
watches

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigesg

| VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM |