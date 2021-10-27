Richard Mille presents the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 in-house automatic tourbillons

Richard Mille introduces two majestic timepieces highlighting a pair of new, fully in-house automatic tourbillon calibres

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as observing a tourbillon – arguably the most visually appealing and mechanically intricate timekeeping complication, as well as the mark of an outstanding watchmaker – as it spins on the dial of a watch. Now, Richard Mille has taken this horological marvel, then added its signature savoir-faire and exceptional know-how of advanced materials to create two exceptional timepieces: the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillons.

As their names suggest, both of these watches are powered by tourbillon-equipped movements, both designed and manufactured in-house by Richard Mille. Interestingly, both models also feature materials that are exclusive to the brand.

The RM 74-01 is presented in a case made using grey Cermet, which combines the lightness of titanium with the hardness of ceramic. In fact, the hardness of grey Cermet is comparable to that of a diamond. Add to that a remarkable resistance to corrosion as well as scratches, and you have the perfect material for a watch case. Complementing the application of grey Cermet on the RM 74-01 are the caseband, bridges and baseplate in Grade 5 titanium.

The RM 74-02, meanwhile, is enhanced with Gold Carbon TPT, a momentous technical feat by Richard Mille that merges a singular composite material – with a precious metal – in this case Carbon TPT and gold leaf, respectively. The resulting combination is remarkably resistant and extraordinarily light. Even more impressive, however, is Gold Carbon TPT’s aesthetics: The matte black of the carbon contrasts incredibly well against the shimmering aura of gold, thereby creating a dusky silhouette that is shot with threads of 24K yellow gold. This radiance then extends over the baseplate and the red-gold caseband with polished pillars as well as the crown encircled with yellow gold.

Of course, the stars of the show for these two watches are the in-house CRMT6 calibre for the RM 74-01 and the CRMT5 calibre in the case of the RM 74-02. The former showcases a baseplate and bridges in PVD- and electroplasma-treated grade 5 titanium, while the latter uses red and yellow gold to match its overall visual flair.

Amid these interplays of technological innovation and craftsmanship, and surrounded by the ultra-skeletonised heart of both watches, are the tourbillons in all their glory, spinning in a mechanical ballet that mesmerize the eyes and intrigue the mind. The characteristically slender lines of the RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 further emphasize the delicate centrepiece of these watches.

The RM 74-01 and RM 74-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillons each shine in their own individual merits; but both showcase the same fluid combination of timeless elegance and watchmaking science in a way that is distinctively Richard Mille.

richardmille.com

This story first appeared on Prestige Indonesia.