Ring in the Year of the Tiger with a limited-edition Harry Winston Premier timepiece  

By Allyson Klass
10 Jan 2022
Style
Harry Winston celebrates this Lunar New Year with the Premier Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm depicting a whimsical motif of adorable tiger cubs and three gold floral motifs.

The eye-catching scene of the playful felines is set on a red mother-of-pearl dial set with 65 brilliant-cut diamonds – a tribute to Mr Winston, who was also known as the “King of Diamonds”. The warmth of rose gold recreates the magnificent tawny coat of the lovable cats with diamonds for eyes, while their stripes are expressed in red beaded mother-of-pearl.

What makes this unique model extra special is that it is Harry Winston’s first timepiece featuring a rosette pattern inspired by the wrought iron gates at the grand entryway leading to its flagship salon on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Those familiar with the jeweller’s collection will recognise that the rose gold blooms are also the leitmotif of the Winston Gates fine jewellery collection. Each accented with a diamond in the centre, the three-dimensional rosettes add volume, texture and visual interest to the dial.

Brought to life with purple, pink and green beaded mother-of-pearl, the two peonies on the tiger cubs’ bodies are a nod to Mr Winston’s deep appreciation for nature. Adding even more sparkle are 57 brilliant-cut diamonds on the rose gold bezel, crown and lug tips. An exhibition caseback reveals the superior Swiss-made mechanical automatic movement with a power reserve of 68 hours. Limited to just eight pieces, the Harry Winston Premier Chinese New Year Automatic 36mm is presented in a special red box decorated with images of the tiger, rosettes and peonies in gold.

(Art Direction: Aaron Lee)

Harry Winston Chinese New Year 2022 watches

Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
watches

