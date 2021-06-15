Rolls-Royce collaborates with BOVET 1822 to create a pair of unique timepieces

Called the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Timepieces, these creations are unique to both the horological and automotive worlds

The clock in a Rolls-Royce motor car frequently assumes jewel-like status, and oftentimes becomes a canvas for the owner to tell the story of their commission in miniature. On that note, for the recently unveiled Rolls-Royce Boat Tail — which is the first iteration of three coach-built creations, in which every element has been created to the owners’ exact specifications — this iconic centrepiece has been elevated to new technical and aesthetic heights.

In particular, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars collaborated with Swiss brand BOVET 1822 to create a special pair of unique timepieces for the Boat Tail and its owners. Titled the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Timepieces, these special creations are made in pairs: a ladies version and another for gentlemen.

Both of them are reversible, and are housed in BOVET 1822’s patented Amadeo case, which allows them to be worn on the wrist, or used as a table clock, pendant or pocket-watch, as well as being placed front and centre in the Boat Tail’s fascia as the motor car’s own timepiece. To top it off, both of are fitted with tourbillon mechanisms to ensure perfect accuracy.

Appearance-wise, the timepieces created for this first iteration of the Boat Tail are specially designed in 18K white gold cases and feature matching front dials with the same Caleidolegno veneer found on the aft deck of Boat Tail itself.

Moreover, both are also finished with the owner-couples’ names, with the gentleman’s timepiece being highly polished, while the lady’s is ornately engraved then filled with blue lacquer.

On the reverse side, the dials are more individual. The gentleman’s features an aventurine dial with the celestial arrangement of the night sky over the place of his birth on his birth date, while the lady’s is decorated with an ornate miniature painting of a flower bouquet on a mother-of-pearl dial. Mind you, this design is a traditional BOVET 1822 motif, chosen by and personalised for the owner.

Finally, both reverse dials also have hand-engraved Bespoke sculptures of the Boat Tail, complete with wheels, door handle, mirrors and other fine details.

“Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a pure expression of its owners’ interests, influences and passions, with every detail minutely considered. We have enjoyed working with BOVET 1822 to create a pair of exquisite timepieces that also serve as Boat Tail’s dashboard clocks,” explains Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “In doing so we have together created historically significant items of detail, precision, and beauty.”

“These remarkable objets d’art, unique to the first iteration of Boat Tail, represent the finest examples of the skills and values shared by our two great luxury Houses,” he further elaborates, in closing.

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.