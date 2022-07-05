HUBLOT introduces the Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross

Bright and utterly bold, the limited edition Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross sees HUBLOT, with an extra bit of flair from creative director Samuel Ross.

Since 2020, creative director Samuel Ross has served as a HUBLOT ambassador. This year, as part of the watchmaker’s decade-long “Hublot Loves Art” initiative, HUBLOT now collaborates with the creative director for the very first time, revealing the bright and flashy limited-edition Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross.

The design very much references Ross’ own creative background. A multi-disciplinary artist, filmmaker, and fashion designer, Ross has spent years collaborating with numerous brands and creative outlets, ranging from the likes of Oakley and Nike to Dr. Martens. Today, his collaboration with HUBLOT comes in the form of a striking timepiece that draws from a sculpture he once created back in 2019 to encapsulate 40 years of HUBLOT.

Fans of Ross’ work will recognise his love for colour and stark geometry, coupled with a flair for true urban design, all of which comes together with the innovation and precision signature of HUBLOT. A titanium honeycomb mesh is used on the sapphire dial, case back and strap, as a nod to Big Bang’s distinctive stylised hexagon case. While designed to resemble a wearable sculpture, don’t be fooled by the artistry here — this limited edition Big Bang is very much as durable and ergonomic as its counterparts. Lightweight, openworked titanium is complemented by a malleable rubber strap for optimal comfort on the wrist.

Everything is brought together by a wholly unabashed orange, chosen for how it symbolises energy and optimism. This bright, bubbly hue is found across the strap, as well as in accents on the crown and tourbillon bridge, along with lateral bumpers that protect the case — providing a glowing juxtaposition against the grey satin-finished casing and bezel.

Inside, the timepiece runs to a 282-component manufacture HUB6035 calibre. Only 50 pieces will be produced worldwide, each one intended to act as a piece of art that brings new perspective and visual language to the art of watchmaking.

