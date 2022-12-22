Bolder Than Ever: The eight standout models at Geneva Watch Days 2022

CORUM

Bigger is better, and Corum holds this philosophy dear if the sizes of its Bubble watches are anything to go by. Case in point: this Bubble 47 X AIIROH, which flaunts a 47mm case as its name suggests. Designed in collaboration with French artist Aiiroh, the unique creation is offered in a limited edition of just 88 pieces. Its all-black stainless steel case frames a colourful motif created by the artist, visible via the openworked brass dial that’s topped by a domed sapphire crystal. The design is inspired by Aiiroh’s artwork Black Série Rose and uses two different dial appliqués to create dramatic depth and dimension. The first layer sees the rose petal collage laid out on a black background, followed by an overlay of a stylised black aluminium swirl evoking a rose. The mechanical automatic calibre CO 082 beating within, which can be admired through the transparent caseback, promises 42 hours of power reserve.

BREGUET

Available in rose or white gold, as seen here, the new Classique Calendrier 7337 features a modern style, while retaining the codes that have forged the brand’s history. Its off-centre dial is adorned with a very fine hand-engraved Clous de Paris hobnail guilloché pattern. A circular barleycorn motif adorns the outer dial, while the moonphase at 12 o’clock is designed with great realism as the hand-hammered gold moon and its surrounding clouds have been given a fine sand-blasted treatment with a matte texture. The sky is coated with a blue lacquer composed of spangles subtly revealing the stars, depending on the angle from which the watch is viewed. At the heart of the 39mm case beats the 2.4mm-thin Calibre 502, one of Breguet’s slimmest movements conceived to provide a high level of performance despite its slenderness.

MB&F

One of two new Legacy Machine Split Escapement EVO editions launched, this model features a 44mm titanium case with a pastel blue baseplate and dark grey dials. Presented in 2020 for those with more active lifestyles, the EVO case features 80m of water resistance, a screw-down crown, an integrated rubber strap and a bezel-free design. The movement is suspended in the case, thanks to a monobloc shock-absorbing FlexRing system, which dampens vertical and horizontal shocks that real-life adventures bring. Another highlight is the special darkened treatment of the movement on the reverse, which enhances the contrast between the wheels, rhodium-plated barrels and rose gold details. MB&F is one of the few artisanal brands that continues to finish components by hand, making the view of the movement as mesmerising as the dial.

ULYSSE NARDIN

Adding a pop of colour to the aptly named Blast Rainbow are 50 brilliant baguette-cut rubies and sapphires in graduating colours adorning its bezel and indexes. A limited edition of 50 pieces, the watch takes inspiration from the iridescent rainbow colours of silicium – a nod to Ulysse Nardin’s history of being the first watchmaker to incorporate silicium escapement components in a watch back in 2001. The same metalloid is featured in the UN-172 calibre that powers this new timepiece. Driven by an automatic flying tourbillon with a 72-hour power reserve, the watch’s skeleton X dial offers a view of the movement with the platinum micro-rotor at 12 o’clock. The 45mm black DLC titanium and black ceramic case comes fitted with a black velvet waterproof rubber or black alligator strap.

JACOB & CO.

The Astronomia Solar Bitcoin is an illustrative piece with features that are directly linked to the Bitcoin universe. The black DLC titanium creation bears symbols that tell the story of the advent of the first cryptocurrency: a Bitcoin logo, flying tourbillon, yellow sapphire sun, diamond moon, golden earth, and a miniature rocketship to reach for the moon. The base plate of calibre JCAM19 has been shaped to resemble a microchip, encircled by keywords that describe the crypto universe. These include “peer to peer”, “blockchain” and “decentralized digital currency”, which make one counter-clockwise rotation every 11 minutes. The rest of the movement is built vertically on top of this base. Made of titanium and some steel elements, it takes the shape of a three-pronged carousel. One arm carries a one minute-flying tourbillon with a wide, openworked black cage, while a second holds the hour and minute dial. The third arm contains a rotating, vertical Bitcoin symbol. This entire vertical structure is topped by a rotating terrestrial globe that spins on its large, central axis, making a full turn every 10 minutes. A fan-shaped subdial is also mounted on a differential gear that counteracts the movement’s rotation, so that the time is always read upright. Only 25 lucky individuals can buy this 44mm timepiece, which can be paid for in their chosen cryptocurrency.

AUDEMARS PIGUET

The new Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar is the manufacture’s first 41mm timepiece to be fully dressed in blue ceramic. To achieve this striking shade, zirconium oxide powder is modified to obtain a blue pigmentation once baked. It is then mixed with dedicated binder content and transformed into ceramic through a complex industrial process requiring high-precision machining. The final colour is then achieved once the components have been sintered at over 1,400 deg C. A matching blue dial with the hallmark Grande Tapisserie pattern completes the look, while the applied white-gold hour-markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating provide a stark contrast for aesthetics and greater legibility. With three calendar subdials and a moonphase, the watch is powered by the self-winding calibre 5134. If kept regularly wound, no manual adjustment for the date is required in order to stay in line with the Gregorian calendar until 2100.