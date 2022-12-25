The Bell & Ross BR-X5 sees some serious upgrades from the BR 05

Bell & Ross’ BR-X5 taps into the BR 05’s looks, while incorporating significant upgrades, to the case construction and a Kenissi xqmovement.

Fans of Bell & Ross’ BR 05 series of watches will find much to love about the BR-X5, which is an evolved version of the former. This naturally explains why the two look so similar at first glance, although there are substantial differences beneath the exterior.

Like the BR 05, the BR-X5 has an integrated bracelet (it’s also available with a rubber strap), as well as the same circle-within-a-square case design – a trademark characteristic of the brand’s aeronautical timepieces. Inspired by analogue flight instruments, some key dial features include an oversized vertical date display and a circular power reserve indicator.

There are two colour options available – Black Steel and the refreshing Ice Blue Steel, a hue rarely seen in the brand’s repertoire. Additionally, there’s also the limited-edition BR-X5 Carbon Orange, which features a black-toned carbon and titanium case that perfectly contrasts against a bright orange rubber strap for maximum sporty appeal.

BUILT FOR FUNCTION

Beyond aesthetics, there are some serious upgrades in the technical aspects of the BR-X5, in comparison with the BR 05. The case of the new model has a multi-layered, sandwich-type modular construction with a steel core and a case middle with a hollowed-out architecture. This optimises the lightness of the watch without affecting its performance in terms of utility and water resistance.

One will be able to discern this unique construction via the contrasting polished, satin-brushed and micro-blasted finishes that also serve to highlight the lines and surfaces of the BR-X5. The watch measures 41mm in diameter with a thickness of 12.8mm, which is a smidgen wider and thicker than

the 40mm by 10.33mm BR 05.

HIGHER ACCURACY

The highlight, however, is in the heart of the watch. For the first time, Bell & Ross is using a Kenissi movement in its timepieces. Those in the know will be familiar with the movement maker that has recently become a name to watch. A joint venture between Tudor, Breitling and Chanel, it is emerging as a powerhouse producer of high-performance movements and has begun supplying some major players in the watch industry.

Housed in the BR-X5 is the BR.CAL.323 calibre, developed by Bell & Ross in partnership with Kenissi. It bears an exclusive configuration made with specifications defined by the manufacture and is a product born from several years of design, development and fine-tuning.

This automatic calibre is equipped with a branded oscillating weight – a design inspired by a sports-car rim – and a variable-inertia balance wheel. It’s also chronometer-certified by the COSC, has a solid 70-hour reserve and a rapid date correction device that allows one to carry out adjustments at any time without affecting the operation of the watch.

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE

Carbon Orange, the higher-end version of the BR-X5, makes use of the case’s multi-layered construction for an interesting aesthetic twist that highlights the composite of the different technical materials featured in it – carbon fibre and titanium.

Jean-Paul Suchel, Bell & Ross’ technical and production director, elaborates, “There are two carbon fibre plates surrounded by the DLC titanium monobloc container housing the movement and integrating the shoulders of the crown. This design in five successive elements has made it possible to separate the support and protective elements, which enabled the design to push boundaries when it came to materials, colours and finishing.”

This watch has the same dial configuration as the blue and black BR-X5 models, but is distinguished by the marbled pattern on the carbon-fibre elements of the case, and the eye-catching colour pairing of the black case with the striking orange of the rubber strap. Produced in a limited edition of 500 pieces, this watch is made for those who appreciate its high-tech construction and ability to instantly draw attention.

(Main and featured image: The BR-X5 in Black Steel)

This story first appeared in the Dec 22 issue of Prestige Singapore.