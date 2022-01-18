The Hi-Beat 36000 GMT watch commemorates 55 years of the iconic Grand Seiko Style

This new 44GS edition retains the classic beauty of the original design, which introduced the inimitable Grand Seiko Style to the world.

Launched in 1967, Grand Seiko’s 44GS was the first timepiece that embodied the design language that is now known as the Grand Seiko Style. Flaunting a subtle, restrained beauty with a quintessential Japanese sensibility, its distinctive and instantly recognisable good looks would continue to inspire the manufacture’s new creations until today. Defined by simplicity, purity and practicality, the Grand Seiko Style reflects the essential attributes synonymous with the brand’s timepieces – precise, legible, beautiful and easy to use.

Beyond movement accuracy, another hallmark of the Grand Seiko Style is the delicate interplay of light, reflection and shadow – a cherished feature of many traditional Japanese art forms. Watch case facets are Zaratsu-polished by hand – a Grand Seiko signature that is a technically challenging feat executed only by specialists in the craft – to create distortion-free surfaces, which enable the case ridges to be crisp and sharp. Dials are made to be clear and easy to read, while hands and indexes are diamond cut to ensure legibility even in low ambient light.

Fifty five years after its debut, the 44GS is commemorated with a new Hi-Beat 36000 GMT model in titanium, which joins the popular Grand Seiko Heritage Collection. Boasting a bright sheen, the material is about 30 per cent lighter than stainless steel and highly resistant to both scratches and corrosion. The soft sheen of the white dial contrasts beautifully against the letters of GS and GMT, which stand out in blue like the blued-steel GMT hand. Additionally, the hour, minute and GMT hands carry Lumibrite and the dual-curved sapphire crystal has an anti-reflective coating on its inner surface.

Powering the 40mm tribute timepiece is the hi-beat 9S86 automatic movement that boasts 55 hours of power reserve and an accuracy rate of + 5 to –3 seconds a day. The GMT hand and the 24-hour inner bezel ring allow the time in a second time zone to be read easily, while the hour hand can be adjusted independently without stopping the watch, which maintains the high accuracy of its timekeeping.

Adorned with the iconic Grand Seiko lion emblem in honour of the 44GS’ 55th anniversary, the titanium oscillating weight is in a gold tone achieved via anodic oxidation. In this process, the metal is subjected to electrolysis to produce a titanium oxide film featuring colours in the light refraction index. An array of hues can be realised by varying the thickness of the oxide film.

The Hi-Beat 36000 GMT 44GS 55th Anniversary edition is available as a limited edition of 1,200 at Grand Seiko boutiques and selected retail partners worldwide from January 2022.

And if you can’t get enough of the brand’s timepieces, here are three more new limited- and special-edition models:

Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 Asia Limited Edition 2021

Since the launch of the 44GS in 1967, the Grand Seiko Style has been the cornerstone of every Grand Seiko timepiece created. This includes the contemporary reinterpretation of the model equipped with the automatic Hi-beat 36000 GMT Calibre 9S86 released exclusively in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East. With only 600 pieces produced, the Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 Asia Limited Edition 2021 in stainless steel sees a harmonious combination of history, hand craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

What makes this 600-piece limited edition model special is its grey dial with a Mt Iwate pattern depicting the scenery at twilight (tasogare in Japanese) – the period between day and night – when light and shadow converge in an ever-changing tableau. Showcasing the ridgelines of the magnificent mountains visible from the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi, where all its mechanical timepieces are created, this pattern perfectly expresses the beauty of the mountain scenery under the gentle glow of the dusk sun.

Viewed from the front or side, the seamless blend of sharp angles, brilliant surfaces and softly curved lines of the modern 40mm iteration presents a beautiful interplay of light and shadow – an effect that can only be achieved by the Grand Seiko signature of Zaratsu polishing.

Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series Asia Limited Edition

Best known for its simplicity and refinement of traditional Japanese aesthetics, the Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series of watches feature a delicately textured dial that combines with a sharp and angular case construction for a modern edge.

Exclusively available in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East, the new 42.2mm limited-edition model is powered by Seiko’s trusted Calibre 6R64 with GMT function and a 45-hour power reserve. Like other Sharp Edged Series creations, the timepiece also offers a dial with a traditional Japanese colour named gofun, which lends a yellow tinge to the white dial. The tone is only available in this limited edition. To complement the gofun-coloured dial, the hour, minute and second hands, as well as the indexes are in rose gold.

Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Asia Special Edition

Ardent divers will be familiar with the Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean range. Nicknamed Samurai by Seiko fans because of its angular design, the sharp edges of this special edition’s case and lugs look as if they were sliced off with a Japanese sword, while the watch’s commanding silhouette is reminiscent of a Samurai’s armour with protruding shoulders.

The dial and silicon strap reflect the blueness of the sea, and the bright orange accent is inspired by vibrant coral reefs. A zirconia ceramic bezel is featured in this series that when combined with vivid orange numerals, ensures both high legibility and durability. Driven by the Calibre 4R35 with a power reserve of 41 hours, the 43.8mm dive watch with a screw-down crown boasts a water resistance of 200m.

The Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean initiative supports marine conservation activities to give back to the diver’s community.

The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 Asia Limited Edition 2021, Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series Asia Limited Edition and Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Asia Special Edition are available at Seiko boutiques and selected retail partners worldwide.

(All images: Grand Seiko and Seiko)

