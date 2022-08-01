Ulysse Nardin Diver Chrono Great White: A homage to shark conservation

With Shark Week currently on, Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin has unveiled a timely timepiece to celebrate the apex predator.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver Chrono Great White is a stunner that features a 44mm sandblasted and satin finish titanium case. Built to withstand depths of up to 300 metres, the chronograph features a white, unidirectional, rotating, rubberised bezel.

A contemporary and functional model designed specifically for the deep, the Ulysse Nardin Diver Chrono Great White is fitted with the Caliber UN 150 self-winding movement. It features a 30 minute counter, a 12 hour counter and a small second counter with date, escapement wheel, anchor balance spring in Silicium.

Adorning the grey dial, reminiscent of shark skin, are touches of blue with ‘Great White’ appearing just below the logo. The silhouette of the animal also features prominently on the white rubber strap. Key features of the watch’s design include a concave bezel with a domed sapphire glass, gifting it a sleek look.

The latest Diver Chronograph Great White follows a long tradition of shark named diver watches from the brand. After all, sharks are the avatars and cherished icons of the brand, so it is a perfect synergy. In 2010, Ulysse Nardin unveiled the Diver Hammerhead shark watch. It also released a women’s Great White Diver in 2019.

Like previous models, the Ulysse Nardin Diver Chrono Great White is available in a limited number. So if you want to get your hands on one, be forewarned only 300 pieces of the timepiece are available.

Promoting Shark Conservation

The Ulysse Nardin Diver Chrono Great White is more than just a timepiece for the Swiss watchmaking maison. As it serves as one of the emblems of the iconic Swiss watch manufacturer, Ulysse Nardin is making a conscious effort to aid shark conservation efforts.

1% of the revenues from sales of these watches will be donated to non-profit organizations focused on sharks. Ulysse Nardin has also partnered up with 1% For The Planet and SHARKTRUST, the leading European shark conservation charity. The outfit actively works to reform unsustainable and unmanaged fisheries and the supply chain that drive the global consumption of shark products, through legislation and effective conservation actions.

Ulysse Nardin has also added Mike Coots as a friend of the brand. Although losing his right leg in a tiger shark attack when he was 18-years-old while bodyboarding, Coots has become a strong advocate for shark conservation. The Hawaiian native is vocal about importance of saving sharks in an effort to maintain balance in the ecosystem.

(Images: Ulysse Nardin)