These elegant, minimalist watches prove that less is indeed more

Embrace the purest form of timekeeping and make a statement with these minimalist watches that are anything-but-basic.

Bvlgari

In Tadao Ando’s second reinterpretation of the Octo Finissimo, the influential Japanese architect draws on the Japanese concept of mikazuki that represents the yellow crescent in its transition to becoming a full moon – a symbol of the transitory nature of time. Like its predecessor, this 160-piece limited series features a spiral-engraved pattern unfurling from the base of the off-centre small seconds hand. This new model is also distinguished by a yellow gold crescent at 5 o’clock to signify hope and a prosperous future. Driving the watch is the ultra- slim mechanical automatic Calibre BVL 138 with a 60-hour power reserve.

Cartier

Sporting rounded brancards and revisited dial proportions, the Tank Must design returns to great classicism – featuring elegant attributes right down to the smallest details, like a pearled cabochon crown and traditional ardillon buckle on leather strap versions. Faithful to the spirit of the ‘80s, this new Tank Must watch with a quartz movement is presented

in three monochromatic colours: red (pictured), blue and green. Dressed in a fully chromatic look with matching straps, all three chic steel variants sport minimalist dials without Roman numerals or rail tracks.

H. Moser & Cie

The enfant terrible of Swiss watchmaking is at it again; this time, it attempts to “erase” the notion of the logo to fully reveal the true craftsmanship of the Endeavour Centre Seconds X seconde/seconde/. A collaborative effort with Parisian artist seconde/ seconde/ (aka Romaric André), who’s known for his switcheroo of standard watch hands with eccentric substitutes to deliberately create disharmony, the conventional hour hand is replaced with a pixelated eraser. Although bereft of any logo, the watch is instantly recognisable, thanks to the signature Moser fumé dial. Limited to just 20 pieces, the online- exclusive model is driven by the manufacture self-winding calibre HMC 200.

Patek Philippe

Launched in 1932 as the Ref. 96 (the maison’s first model with a reference number), the Calatrava soon established itself as the quintessential classic round wristwatch. Featuring a guilloche hobnail pattern, or Clous de Paris, the updated Ref. 6119 boasts a slightly larger 39mm diameter and applied faceted gold “obus” markers, combined with dauphine-style hour and minute hands for a sleek and timeless dial aesthetic. The model comes in two iterations. Pictured here is the Ref. 6119G-001 in white gold with a charcoal grey dial and snailed subsidiary seconds dial, while the Ref. 6119R-001 features a rose gold case and applied hour markers and hands with a silvery-grained dial. The timepiece houses the new manually wound movement 30-255 PS with a power reserve of 65 hours.

Vacheron Constantin

The manufacture celebrates the 100th anniversary of a historic driver’s watch – nicknamed the American 1921 – produced for the American market in very limited numbers during

the Roaring Twenties. Emblematic expressions of Vacheron Constantin’s creativity are its elegantly classic yet quirky cushion- type case, as well as diagonal display and crown set between 1 and 2 o’clock. Particularly appealing to vintage watch collectors, the model is driven by the in-house manual-winding movement, Calibre 4400 AS, with a 65-hour power reserve. There are three versions: two white gold models in a 36.5mm or 40mm case size, and the 100-piece Collection Excellence Platine limited edition with a 40mm case pictured here.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

For 2021, the manufacture presents the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds in Green, which revisits the early use of colour that distinguished the timepiece. Here, the luscious tone of the lacquered dial is reminiscent of the deep green of the pine forests surrounding Jaeger-LeCoultre’s home in the Vallée de Joux. The dial features all the Reverso Tribute signature design elements, including the circular track of the small seconds display on the lower half of the dial. Reconnecting the watch to its roots in polo, Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated once again with Casa Fagliano, a celebrated bootmaker in the polo world. To create a unified aesthetic, the calf leather strap – made to Fagliano’s signature design – is in the same rich verdant shade as the dial. The slim case houses the manually wound mechanical manufacture Calibre 822/2, which offers a power reserve of 42 hours.

Chanel

The French maison’s new capsule collection, Chanel Electro, is inspired by ‘90s electronic music that grew into a full-fledged artistic genre. At the heart of this narrative are contrasts between black, white and colour. Launched during Pride month, the vibrant collection reinvents a few of Chanel’s beloved watches, including Code Coco, Première, Boy.Friend and the J12, which is pictured here. Flaunting rainbow-coloured hour and bezel markers, the watch is presented in two black ceramic and steel models: a 38mm version equipped with the self-winding, COSC-certified Calibre 12.1, and a smaller 33mm variant with a quartz movement. Each reference is a limited edition of 1,255 pieces.

Montblanc

The Montblanc Heritage Pythagore Small Second Limited Edition 148 takes the best vintage cues from Minerva’s rich past. The watch is available in rose gold, and white gold (featured here), each boasting a new distinctive dial colour of burnt caramel or blue respectively, “grainé” finish on the hour ring, two-tone decoration and lacquer. Limited to 148 pieces for each colour, the watches also bear the Minerva secret signature on the dome-shaped dial and are equipped with the new manufacture calibre MB M14.08 inspired by the historical Minerva Pythagore calibre 48 created in the ‘40s.

(Main and featured image: Chanel)

This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.