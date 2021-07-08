Watch Report 2021: Our favourite new iterations of the year

A revived historical dive model from the ’60s and two travel watches presented in a new precious metal stand out amongst the new iterations of 2021.

Vacheron Constantin

Since its launch, Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas collection has displayed inspired design, technical innovation and a capacity for constant renewal. Its two latest 41.5mm variants – the Overseas Ultra-Thin Perpetual Calendar and Overseas Ultra-Thin Perpetual Calendar Skeleton – come in a new white gold case.

Part of the maison’s theme entitled Classic with a Twist, the new 2021 iterations embody an art of diversity reflected in the three interchangeable bracelets and straps (in white gold, blue alligator leather and blue rubber) delivered with each watch. While one model features the extremely complex horological art of skeleton working, the other is adorned with a deep blue dial. The result is two very different types of aesthetic appeal for supremely stylish and elegant timepieces.

Greatly appreciated by collectors for its technical qualities and performance, the perpetual calendar these two watches are each equipped with cope smoothly with calendar irregularities and will require no correction until 2100. The prestigious Calibre 1120 QP SQ/1 powering the skeleton version appears through a sapphire dial on which the white gold hour markers are applied. The transparent caseback fitted on both versions also ensures a spectacular view of the sophisticated movement, the exceptional finishing work and the oscillating weight.

The slender, self-winding mechanical 276-component movement is barely 4.05mm thick and endowed with a 40-hour power reserve. Achieving such performance with an ultra-thin movement called for authentic prowess in terms of both construction and miniaturisation.

Blancpain

Fans of cult watches would be thrilled with Blancpain’s new iteration of one of its most emblematic watches, the Fifty Fathoms “no radiations”. The mid-1960s diving instrument featured the distinctive red, yellow and black logo, indicating that Blancpain was not using radium – a radioactive element used in watchmaking for its luminescent properties that was declared harmful to health then.

The Tribute to Fifty Fathoms No Rad watch revisits the historical model with a 500-piece limited series. Aside from the unmistakable striking yellow and red logo at 6 o’clock, its chapter ring, hands and time scale on the bezel all feature “old radium”-coloured Super-LumiNova that reprises the beige-orange hue of vintage indicators.

Showcasing a graduation typical of early Fifty Fathoms models, the unidirectional rotating bezel is fitted with a sapphire insert, a distinctive feature of the contemporary collection. The steel case of the 300m water-resistant model measures 40.3mm, a diameter exclusive to limited-edition Fifty Fathoms models.

At its heart is the Blancpain Calibre 1151, a self-winding movement equipped with a silicon balance spring and endowed with a four-day power reserve. Its two barrels are wound by a rotor with a cartouche-shaped aperture, a nod to a few historic timepieces in the collection, including the very first Fifty Fathoms. The watch comes with a strap in Tropic-type rubber, a popular material with divers back in the day thanks to its durability and wearer comfort.

(Main and featured images: Blancpain)