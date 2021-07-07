Watch Report 2021: Our favourite new novelties of the year

Stealing the spotlight if new novelties in 2021 were an ultra-chic rounded square watch for everyday wear and a fairy-themed timepiece for extra special occasions.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Conceived as symbols of joy and hope, fairies have long been a cherished tradition of Van Cleef & Arpels, celebrated in creations evoking dreams and wonderment.

Here, the enchanting theme is reinterpreted in the Lady Féerie timepiece, which features a fairy marking the passage of time with her magic wand by the moon’s gentle light. A new 2021 novelty to the Féerie collection, the poetic creation is an artful fusion of watchmaking skills and traditional craftsmanship housed in a delicately proportioned 33mm white gold case with a diamond-set bezel.

Dressed in a sapphire and diamond gown, the fairy’s face – depicted by a diamond – forms a dazzling contrast against graduating blue tones of the sky in guilloché mother-of-pearl. The same hues adorn her translucent wings, crafted from a combination of plique-à-jour and grisaille enamel. Employed by the house for the first time on a single motif, the two techniques create an interplay of shades and effects of depth on the enamelled wings, which are adorned with intricately set diamonds.

Seated on a cloud of white mother-of-pearl, the graceful figure points out the minutes with her wand, while the moon harbours the passing hours in a nacre window. The celestial theme continues to the back of the watch, where the visible oscillating weight is engraved with a full moon in a starry sky.

A numbered piece, the Lady Féerie watch is fitted with a self-winding mechanical movement boasting a power reserve of 36 hours, with a retrograde minute display and jumping hours. Its case is embellished with a rounded sapphire glass to maximise the light that enters and lends a refined finishing touch to the watch’s silhouette.

Hermès

We’re unabashed fans of the horological efforts at Hermès, not only for the ineffable air of style that the luxury maison brings to just about everything it does, but also because almost all of its watches seem to hit the sweet spot in one way or another.

Premiered at Watches and Wonders, the new H08 line is an uncharacteristically masculine range of five “all-terrain” timepieces that come in unusual 39mm by 39mm cushion-shaped cases – a variation of the Cape Cod’s square-within-a-circle theme – made from titanium, black DLC titanium or ultra-light, robust graphene with ceramic. Par for the course is the exclusive idiosyncratic font of the applied numerals, which are placed in a broad chapter ring, accompanied by inner tracks showing hour and minute intervals, and a date window located between 4 and 5 o’clock.

The automatic Calibre H1837, which is made by Hermes’ associate Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier and decorated with the signature “H” pattern, has a power reserve of 50 hours.

The watch comes with a black or orange rubber strap or titanium bracelet, depending on the case material.

(Main and featured image: Hermès)