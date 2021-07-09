Watch Report 2021: Our favourite new skeletonised watches of the year

Got a soft spot for open-worked or skeletonised watches? We’ve got two 2021 models for men and women.

Richard Mille

While Richard Mille has by no means abandoned its focus on high-tech materials and advanced construction techniques, it appears that the brand is increasingly flaunting its more artistic – and occasionally even playful – side.

Typical is this new interpretation of the ladies’ RM 037, which aims for elegance in white ceramic with a matching rubber strap. It also features a white mother-of-pearl dial edged with a border of brilliant-cut diamonds that partially covers the open-worked movement.

The RM 037 White Ceramic Automatic curved tonneau-shaped case, which measures 52.63mm by 34.4mm by 13mm, is made from alumina toughened zirconia or ATZ, an exceptionally hard, shock and scratch-resistant ceramic created from aluminium oxide tubes subjected to immensely high pressure (a process that also results in a matte finish), as well as a white gold middle section.

The skeletonised watch’s automatic CRMA1 calibre not only drives the hour and minute hands, but also an oversized date indicator at 12 o’clock. A white gold pusher at 4 o’clock selects winding, neutral and hand-setting functions. The movement, which has a gold openworked oscillating weight as its highlight, is visible through front and rear crystals, and provides a reserve of 50 hours fully wound.

Roger Dubuis

A flagrant disregard for convention – consistently demonstrating a penchant for impertinence and extravagance – has always been the backbone of Roger Dubuis’ bold attitude. Indeed, with the launch of the new Excalibur Single Flying Tourbillon, the maison once again stays true to its mantra: “No rules, our game”.

The Poinçon de Genève-certified tourbillon timepiece has been reinterpreted with sophistication and flair, using modern and technical materials. The 2021 skeletonised watch showcases clean lines on both the case and movement. Creating the impression of a thinner look and feel, while heightening the sense of transparency and depth, it has been rebuilt from bottom to top in an architectural feat that sees the Roger Dubuis star now levitate freely above the barrel.

Now with a lower tourbillon cage in titanium – twice lighter than stainless steel – and a mirror-polished Cobalt Chrome upper tourbillon cage, the weight of the piece is reduced to optimum effect, all of which allows the power reserve to be optimised to 72 hours.

Available in a 42mm case in grey DLC Titanium, Cobalt Chrome or the new EON Gold (a more stable pink gold tone that solves the problem of discolouration over time, often caused by the addition of copper), this watch is limited to 88 pieces per case material.

Finding kinship with those disruptive souls who dare to make a difference, the brand is partnering with the Urban Art Tribe, tattoo artist Dr. Woo and graffiti artist Gully, who reflect the same rule-breaking values – showcasing their radical expertise in their obsession over the design of the future.

(Main and featured image: Roger Dubuis)