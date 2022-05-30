The crème de la crème of releases at Watches & Wonders 2022: Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels and Patek Philippe

After a two-year hiatus, Watches and Wonders Geneva 2022 made a triumphant return with a week-long exhibition this March. Brands impressed with a wide array of novelties ranging from additions to core collections to new movements to high-watchmaking objects. Here, we take a look at the most exciting releases in the first of a three-part report.

Cartier

Few timepieces can boast the enduring appeal of the Cartier Tank. One of the most iconic watches of the maison and throughout watchmaking history, it was created in 1917 by Louis Cartier and debuted two years later. Modelled after the first modern WWI tanks and the caterpillar tracks they made, the Tank’s clean and effortlessly elegant design has ensured that the timepiece transcends time. Over a century old now, the remarkable watch has successfully maintained its relevance and much of its aesthetics.

A stylish reinterpretation of the original model, the Tank Chinoise was born in 1922, a time when Far Eastern exotica or chinoiserie was very much in trend. Louis Cartier recognised the rich arts of other cultures and their importance in jewellery and watchmaking, which led to the maison’s creation of precious objects, jewellery and also vanities, such as powder compacts and clocks adorned with elements of Chinese iconography.

Unlike the original Tank, the 1922 Tank Chinoise was differentiated by a square case and its brancards (French for stretcher), which is a design detail on the case flanks resembling stretcher handles. The horizontal bars on the top and bottom of the case overlapped the vertical bars that extended as lugs – an aesthetic that evoked the architecture of Chinese temples and the geometry of their porticos or entry gates.

While the unique timepiece has inspired numerous models, it has not been redesigned since 2004 in the Cartier Libre versions. These timepieces were part of the Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP), which released limited editions of classic historical Cartier designs between 1998 and 2008.

Relaunched in 2015 and renamed Cartier Privé, the collection marks its sixth chapter by commemorating the Tank Chinoise’s centenary with the reissue of two new models. Each comprising three references, the first features a skeleton movement within its updated rectangular case. The openworked dial reveals the workings of the movement, much like traditional Chinese windows replete with rectilinear motifs.

While all three 39.5mm by 29.2mm variants in platinum, diamond-set platinum and yellow gold are decorated with striking black and red lacquer on the dial, the yellow gold version boasts horizontal brancards in black lacquer. The 9627 MC skeleton movement was developed by Cartier exclusively for this Tank Chinoise.

The yellow gold and platinum versions are numbered limited editions of 100 pieces each, while only 20 numbered limited-edition pieces are produced for the diamond-set model.

If you’re after an understated Tank Chinoise, there are three 39.49mm by 29.2mm references in yellow gold, rose gold and platinum cases featuring brushed and polished surfaces. Each a numbered limited edition of 150 pieces with a different dial colour that complements the case material, the models are equipped with the manufacture manual-winding movement 430 MC.

Header image (Clockwise): Cartier Tank Chinoise in platinum with diamond-set brancards and lacquered open dial; Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise in platinum with a hand- wound movement; Tank Chinoise in yellow gold with black-lacquered brancards, and lacquered open dial with skeletonised movement; Tank Chinoise in rose gold



Patek Philippe

Among the manufacture’s 12 new references – nine for men and three for ladies – is the extremely wearable urban-chic Ref. 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time. It’s the first watch that combines two of the maison’s signature complications – the Annual Calendar, first patented in 1996 that requires only one manual correction per year, and the Travel Time dual time-zone display, introduced in 1997.

This new combination of two user-friendly functions required a new self-winding movement. However, developing the Annual Calendar and the Travel Time function involved several technical challenges. Beyond just accommodating both mechanisms in one case, they had to interact in a way that the displayed date corresponded with the local time, which might need adjustment should the wearer be in a different time zone.

The all-new self-winding 31-260 PS QA LU FUS 24H calibre sees the Travel Time mechanism controlling the Annual Calendar, allowing for the automatic correction of the date backward or forward when the time zone is changed. To optimise the precision, efficiency, performance, durability, reliability and user-friendliness of the movement, Patek Philippe’s engineers developed several innovations that led to eight patent applications. Some of these technical refinements include reducing the energy consumption and wear of certain components, and the prevention of shifts and double jumps in the displays.

Housing the mechanical movement is a brand-new 41mm white gold case that features a flank adorned with the manufacture’s Calatrava signature of the Clous de Paris or hobnail motif along its entire circumference. The sleek case design also showcases a slightly chamfered bezel and polished strap lugs attached to the caseback that underscore the timeless refinement of the Calatrava.

Another eye-catching detail on the Ref. 5326G-001 is its unique vintage-style dial that is emphasised with a slightly raised box-design sapphire-crystal glass. Crafted by Patek Phillippe-owned dial specialist, Cadrans Flückiger in Saint-Imier, the chic charcoal grey dial features a fine gradation with a slightly granular texture that is reminiscent of old photo camera cases, meant to evoke wanderlust and exploration.