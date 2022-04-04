Watches & Wonders 2022: IWC Schaffhausen showcases exciting colours for its Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Line

State-of-the-art finishes and exciting colour schemes have become hallmarks of IWC Schaffhausen’s Top Gun line, garnering a loyal following for the watchmaker’s Pilot’s Watch collection since 2007. The key to the Top Gun watches’ striking design lies in the use of hi-tech materials such as ceramics, titanium and Ceratanium. This year, the addition of the “Lake Tahoe” in white ceramic and the “Woodland” in green ceramic are two new chronographs in colour at Watches & Wonders that’s all the rage.

With “Lake Tahoe” and “Woodland”, IWC’s creative specialists have drawn on a ground-breaking colour engineering process to develop a range of entirely new ceramic colours. The colours are meticulously matched to all the other components in the watches. Perfecting the monochromatic designs took countless trials and iterations.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe” features a white ceramic case and a black dial, while the “Woodland” version combines a dark green ceramic case and dial with pushers, crown and a case back in matte black Ceratanium. Both timepieces are powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre movement. The annual production of these new models will be limited to 1,000 pieces each.

“These new chronographs not only underscore IWC’s longstanding and extensive experience in the fields of in-house chronographs and advanced materials. The white and green ceramic used for the cases also illustrates the current evolution of Top Gun from a collection primarily focused on performance to a bold style statement and an expression of a distinct way of life,” says Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen.

Located between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a mountainous area frequently flown over by the pilots of the US Navy Top Gun School. It is this winter landscape around this freshwater lake as well as white uniforms that have influenced the design of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe” (Ref. IW389105). The chronograph features a 44.5mm white ceramic case, a pitch-black dial, and black hands coated with luminescent material. IWC and Pantone have specified the ceramic color as “IWC Lake Tahoe”. The pushers and crown are made of stainless steel, the case back of titanium. The matching white rubber strap with a distinctive embossing accentuates the eye-catching design.

Meanwhile, the distinctive shade of the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Woodland” (Ref. IW389106) was inspired by the flight suits of naval aviators. The newly developed “IWC Woodland” green is used for the ceramic case and the dial, while the numerals and hour markers are printed in a lighter hue. The pushers and the case back are made of matte black Ceratanium. Developed by IWC, this material combines the lightness and structural integrity of titanium with a hardness and scratch-resistance similar to ceramic. A matching green rubber strap with textile inlay completes the design.

Both timepieces are powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre, a robust and reliable chronograph with a column-wheel design. In addition, they feature soft-iron inner cases to protect their movements from the effects of magnetic fields. The front glasses are specially secured to withstand sudden drops in air pressure. Both watches are water-resistant to six bar and feature the iconic Top Gun logo, engraved on the case back.

For more information, visit www.iwc.com

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand