A seat to space on Virgin Galactic can now be yours — for S$600,000    

Following his immensely successful, fully-crewed spaceflight last month, it seems that Richard Branson is finally ready to reopen ticket sales for upcoming Virgin Galactic spaceflights .

The only problem here, besides having to jostle for limited seats, is that the ticket prices will now start from US$450,000 (approx. S$600,000) each — almost double the initial price from when it halted ticket sales in December 2018.

Virgin Galactic has revealed that it will have three offerings here: Single-seat reservations (at above-mentioned cost), multi-seat reservations (if you want to drag family or friends along), or the option to buy out all six seats for a “modest premium”.

Priority for these tickets will be given to early hand-raisers and people who signed up for the company’s Spacefarer Community, the latter of which have had to put down a US$1,000 (S$1,350) deposit to join. According to Aleanna Crane, Virgin Galactic’s vice president of communications, about 1,000 people have already placed their deposits for a chance at space.

Still, the company is keen to get as many on board, and so is open to keeping this priority list fat and full with customers interested in booking future spaceflights. If you can’t afford this eye-watering price tag, Virgin Galactic plans to offer two tickets with fundraiser platform Omaze, and the winners will get a seat aboard an upcoming suborbital flight early next year.

Alternatively, keep your eyes peeled for Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to also announce commercial spaceflight options of their very own — although we doubt it’d be much less cheaper than Virgin’s. Better start saving then.

Find out more here.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.