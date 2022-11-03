Every district in Bali has its own identity, and of the lot, Canggu is the resident cool kid. No surprise then, that you’ll find some of the island’s best bars right here in the neighbourhood.
The seaside destination is less of a tourist hub than Seminyak, so bustle is replaced by the slow life, and spending time at cafés after an afternoon at the pool or beach defines the Canggu experience. If your idea of a brew is more beer than coffee, Canggu also has a lively bar scene that offers guests a full spectrum for entertainment.
From relaxed cocktail bars to ribald beach clubs, we bring you our pick of the best bars in Canggu. For more, check out our ultimate travel guide to Bali here.
7 best bars to visit in Canggu, Bali
If you’ve always wondered where to see and be seen in Canggu, here’s your answer. The island’s cool crowds flock to The Lawn everyday for its boho-chic aesthetics, laid-back vibes, and delicious food and cocktails. The beach club is the ultimate all-day destination, with an oceanfront infinity pool for endless gazing, and cute daybeds that let you tan in utter peace. Come sundown, the soundtrack of the waves rolling in makes way for some of Canggu’s biggest music acts, who grace the the beachfront stage to provide beats all night.
Old Man’s is the most popular beach bar in Canggu. The all-day destination flanks Batu Bolong beach, so you can pop over when you’ve gotten tired of the surf. Recharge with coffee, juices, and some bistro-style bites. Once the sun sets, gear up for the party as the music gets cranked up and beer buckets begin to emerge.
Mile-End Kitchen+Bar is run by two industry veterans from Canada, so expect bites and cocktails that epitomise the merging of Indonesian and western flavours. Food is available all day, and the cocktails as well — the latter houses vacation classics like mojitos and margaritas, made with fresh fruits from the area.
The folks behind Fishbone Local have a sister venture: Mason, a restaurant and bar in Canggu that specialises in mod-Australian cuisine and classic cocktails. There is an alfresco bar area that faces backyard lit by string lights, perfect for sundown drinks before or after your meal. Try the Block Negroni, a house classic, or the Nosam Old Fashioned, which uses smoked maple in place of sugar as a sweetener.
Finns Beach Club is a destination, period. You can easily spend a whole day going between the beach club’s four pools, nine bars (yes, nine) and six restaurants, each offering something different. Apart from the diversity on-site, Finns also hosts a roster of programmes, including parties fronted by big-name visiting DJs like Diplo.
Gimme Shelter does not do quiet. This punk and rock bar regularly lines up performances by bands to entertain, making it a strict departure from all the dance music that governs most of Canggu’s watering holes. Don’t expect fancy at Gimme Shelter — just heady, grungy vibes and good tunes to go with your Bintang.
Echo Beach is home to La Brisa, a sustainable restaurant-bar that spotlights local ingredients. The atmosphere is bohemian — a given since the place nails shabby-chic decor to a T – built for prime enjoyment of its refreshing cocktails and fusion bites. Nestle on a beanbag, watch the waves, take a dip in the pool, then turn up the party at night, all in the confines of La Brisa.
Parked on the black sands of Batu Bolong is The Lawn, a beach lounge that is peak Canggu vibes. Let white umbrellas shade you from the heat as you bask in the sound of the waves, or take a dive into its infinity pool to cool off. It's a popular destination round the clock, though especially beautiful at sunset.
Gypsy Kitchen + Bar is run by two industry veterans from Canada, so expect bites and cocktails that epitomise the merging of Indonesian and western flavours. Food is available all day, and the cocktails as well — the latter houses holiday classics like mojitos and margaritas, made with fresh fruits from the area.
