Genting SkyWorlds theme park is opening with these thrilling rides in store

Do you miss the cool, crisp air high up at Genting Highlands? What was your favourite thing to do there – grabbing a lobster roll at Burger & Lobster, chilling out with craft beer in hand at the outdoor terrace of the Brooklyn Bar, rolling the dice at the casino, or taking cultural visit at the Chin Swee Caves Temple? Very soon, Resorts World Genting will open its doors to a new crowd puller.

The to-do to be crossed off for your next escapade is the much-anticipated Genting SkyWorlds theme park, teeming with thematic attractions and world-class rides. The theme park perpetually shrouded in mist features 9 movie and adventure-inspired “worlds”. No doubt it will be a game-changer.

Studio Plaza – Where Adventures Begin

A prelude to 8 other worlds that lie ahead, the adventure begins at Studio Plaza. It boasts an eye-catching façade inspired by the halcyon days of cinema, reflecting a sense of cinematic grandeur, as it welcomes you into the theme park.

Eagle Mountain – Race to Victory

One of the many thrilling rides Genting has in store to keep your adrenaline pumping, Mad Ramp Peak – Full Throttle Racing is the world’s first dual-powered coaster bike ride. Here at Eagle Mountain, you are instantly transported to a forsaken wild west town in the middle of a Californian desert, serving as a pit stop for transiting bikers.

Central Park – Experience World-Class Offerings

The most spacious of all worlds, Central Park is lined with multiple attractions. From the Natural History Museum to the stunning fountain show at the Lake of Dreams, you can expect to be whisked to a land of fantasy. But that’s not all.

You can team up with the museum’s night guard on an action-packed 3D interactive ride at Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem, board a hybrid aerospace fighter at ESD Global Defender and jump into a space mission at Independence Day: Defiance against a backdrop of a state-of-the-art dome screen.

Rio – Vamos, Dançar, Rio!

Get into the groove as the carnival kicks off. Modelled after the bustling neighbourhood of Santa Teresa, the thrilling rides here count the unique double-decker Blue Sky Carousel, the Rio Carnival Chaos! twirling teacups ride and the Samba Gliders which propels you to a height of 65 feet.

Ice Age – The Coolest Adventure

Travel back in time and join Sid and the herd in Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice, as they journey through ice caverns and a flowing lava tunnel. You will accompany Scrat on a scream-worthy roller coaster as the creature goes in search of his elusive acorn around the icy summit. After which, you may proceed to Sid’s Rock N Slide motion-filled log ride adventure and the Mammoth Fun Zone which caters to children of all ages.

Epic – Explore the Hidden Kingdom

At Bomba’s House is where you embark on the indoor boat ride of Epic Voyage to Moonhaven, which will take you through a tour with Mub and Grub. The land also includes Epic Hummingbird Flyers where you are enlisted to help defend Queen Marigold from the Boggans.

Robots Rivet Town – Spin into Fun Times

The family-friendly Robots Rivet Town features Bigweld’s Zeppelins, a soaring fleet offering panoramic views, as well as the Rivet Town Roller, an adventurous capsule ride.

Liberty Lane – Excitement at Every Turn

Apart from themed food outlets, Liberty Lane’s raison d’etre is the Invasion of the Planet of the Apes ride. Designed exclusively for Genting SkyWorlds, this pulsating ride is arrayed with immersive elements including Caesar and other iconic primates in a battle for survival.

Andromeda Base – The Search for Space is Just Beginning

In this galactic world, you will be put through your paces in a series of challenges. One of them is the Terraform Tower Challenge, with breath-taking views from top and a surprise at the start. The drill continues at Boot Camp Training, where physical obstacle courses will challenge even the most agile space recruits, while the Alpha Fighter Pilots ride will engross you with a 360 multi-directional simulation.

Apart from the rides, the theme park will house a number of dining, retail and entertainment outlets. They include Buck’s Café for a feast of delicious Western and Asian fare, the self-explanatory Classic Burgers and Aunt Fanny’s Confectionery.

Initially set to open in mid-year 2021, the Genting SkyWorlds theme park will welcome guests at an unannounced date, pending the successful implementation of the National Recovery Plan. For updates, visit the website.

