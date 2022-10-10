Travel guide to Langkawi: How to get to the island

Who’s ready for some fun in the sun? We certainly are, and if Langkawi is on your radar, we have good news: a cheat sheet on how to travel to the picturesque island paradise.

Famed for its natural landscapes and sceneries, Langkawi has become an ideal holiday destination for tourists and locals. Filled with hidden treasures and picturesque beaches, there’s nothing like planning a quick escape from the bustling city, and you can do just that with our guide here. Trust us, travelling to Langkawi will be a breeze. If you’re headed on a trip with friends or family, don’t fret, as we have various travel options by air or land. No matter where you’re coming from, we’ve got you covered.

Get ready for a scenic adventure and seas the day with our detailed guide.

How to travel to Langkawi for a fuss-free holiday:

Travel to Langkawi by air:

If you’re coming from Singapore, flying by air is the best option as it only takes only around an hour and a half by direct flight to reach the island. Both Scoot and Air Asia both offer direct and affordable flights from Singapore to Langkawi every day of the week. If you don’t mind connecting flights, Malaysia Airlines and Malindo Air both stop at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Book on Malaysia Airlines

Book on Malindo Air

Book on Expedia

Getting there by car:

Depending on where you’re driving from, another fuss-free option is to embark by car and then take the car ferry to the island. The trip from Kuala Lumpur to Kuala Perlis takes roughly about six hours.

Rent a car via Kayak

Rent a car via Trevo

Rent a car via Booking.com

Getting there by train:

If you’re coming from KL, book your ETS (Electric Train Service) ticket to Arau. As the royal capital of Perlis, Arau is known to be the gateway to Langkawi and Thailand, where every adventurer begins their journey to the island via Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal. We recommend picking Arau as your final destination as it is closer to the port and the duration of the ferry ride later will be shorter.

The duration of the journey takes four hours and 49 minutes. As Malaysia’s fastest inter-state train service, we recommend grabbing this travel option if you’re up for a scenic adventure and are not rushing to your destination. Tickets will range between RM72 to RM92. Book your journey here.

Once you have reached your destination, you can then take a Grab car or a taxi to the ferry, where operation hours begin from 7am to 7pm.

Getting there by ferry:

From Kuala Perlis to Langkawi, a one-way ticket costs RM18 (approx. S$5.50) for adults and RM13 (approx. S$4) for children. For a two-way ticket, the tickets are priced at RM36 (approx. S$11) for adults and RM26 (approx. S$8) for children. In total, the duration will be approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

For more info, contact:

Kuala Perlis : 604-985 1899 / 604-9852539 / 604-985 2690

Langkawi: 604-966 1125 / 604-966 1126

Book your ferry ticket here.

If I’m flying internationally, do I need a visa to travel to Malaysia?

Your passport must be valid for at least six months and will need at least one blank page required for an entry stamp. No visa is necessary to enter whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure for 90 days or less.

(Hero and featured image credit: Leonid Sorokin/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur