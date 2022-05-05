Holidays in space: The world’s first space hotel set to open in 2025

Space travel has become a reality, thanks to several programs launching men (and women) into space. And yes, we mean Jeff Bezos, Sirisha Bandla, Richard Branson, and the others who went with them. And now, once you go to space, you can stay at a space hotel! Read on for more. By Anushka Goel

Three years from now, your vacation plan may include a trip to space. On Tuesday, Orbital Assembly Corp. announced plans for two space stations, which will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, reports People.