Hong Kong cuts Covid-19 hotel quarantine to 3 days for new arrivals

Starting Friday, 12 August, arrivals to Hong Kong will undergo a three-day hotel quarantine with four days of health monitoring. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s about time: the Hong Kong government has announced the biggest loosening of its COVID-19 quarantine regulations since the pandemic began. In this morning’s briefing, Chief Executive John Lee announced that the seven-day mandatory hotel quarantine currently in place will be cut to three days, with four days of “health monitoring” to follow.

During the four days of health monitoring, arrivals are free to leave home with a negative daily rapid antigen test (RAT) result; however, they will still not be permitted to enter vaccine-pass venues during that period.

#BREAKING Hong Kong to shorten mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals from 7 days to 3 days hotel QT plus 4 days of health monitor.



During the 4 days, the person can leave home with daily RAT negative test result but cannot enter vaccine pass-required venues. — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) August 8, 2022

Hong Kong also announced the implementation of Red, Yellow and Blue Codes, a a tiered health-code system that helps track the movements of Covid-19 patients who are isolating at home.

Stay tuned for more information, and find out more about Hong Kong’s travel restrictions here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong