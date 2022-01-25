Indonesia to allow quarantine-free stay for travellers from Singapore to Batam and Bintan

People travelling from Singapore to Indonesia won’t have to quarantine anymore, according to the recent announcement made by Airlangga Hartarto, the Coordinating Minister For Economic Affairs of Indonesia.

Starting 25 January 2022, a travel bubble between Singapore and the resort islands of Batam and Bintan in Indonesia will be created, providing visitors with a quarantine free stay.

Here’s what we know so far about the travel bubble

What did the government say?

On 24 January 2022, the Coordinating Minister For Economic Affairs of Indonesia, Airlangga Hartarto, took to Twitter to make the announcement in a series of tweets.

He said, “Currently, the government has opened a cross-border zone or travel bubble between Indonesia and Singapore. Batam, Bintan, and Singapore travel bubble activities to encourage the recovery of tourism and community economic activities. The implementation of this travel bubble has also been published by the Covid-19 Task Force SE. The entrance for Overseas Travelers (PPLN) Singapore – Batam – Bintan is limited to Nongsa Pura Batam & Bintan Ferry Port in Telani with strict implementation and requirements. (sic)”

Saat ini, pemerintah telah membuka zona batas lintas negara atau travel bubble antara Indonesia dengan Singapura. Kegiatan travel bubble Batam, Bintan, dan Singapura untuk mendorong pulihnya kegiatan pariwisata dan ekonomi masyarakat. pic.twitter.com/Wb5dyFBXZv — Airlangga Hartarto (@airlangga_hrt) January 24, 2022



The tweets further stated, “The government with measurable and data-based methods will continue to evaluate travel bubble activities every week. God willing, this policy can encourage the revival of the tourism sector in Indonesia. This I conveyed after a Limited Meeting chaired by Mr Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin regarding the PPKM Evaluation this morning. (sic).”

These steps are being taken to boost the tourism sector of Indonesia and bring back tourists who play a big part in the country’s economy.

Rules and regulations for the quarantine-free stay in Indonesia

People travelling from Singapore to Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan are not allowed to leave for other parts of Indonesia.

Not just that, the minister added that visitors should have tested negative for COVID-19 not more than 72 hours prior to departure and must take another RTPCR test on arrival.

The travellers will be moved to their hotels on arrival, where they will have to get tested again. Once the reports are out, which will take around 50 minutes, travellers can commence their planned activities.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore