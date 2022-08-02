Our favourite destinations for last minute long weekend getaways from Singapore

If you’re one of the lucky ones that’s got Monday (8 August) off, a long weekend getaway is exactly what you need. Here are some of our favourite nearby destinations in Southeast Asia for a quick trip this National Day, along with linked guides to where to stay and what to do.

Desaru

Perhaps you’re thinking of heading to Malaysia over the long weekend, but if you’re not keen on spending your weekend cafe-hopping in Johor Bahru, then Desaru Coast should be on your cards. Recently recognised as one of the World’s Greatest Places 2021 by TIME Magazine, it’s only a 1.5 to two-hour journey by car if you’re driving from Singapore, so you have zero excuse to not make a trip up north. Alternatively, it’s also just a ferry ride away from Tanah Merah.

If you’re wondering where to stay and what to do, we’ve got you sorted with this guide to luxury properties there, and a list of family-friendly attractions to keep the little ones entertained.

Penang

Famed for its cultural sights and diverse Malaysian flavours, Penang is one of the world’s best travel destinations. Besides delicious food, the island is filled with beautiful historical sites. Luckily, some of these buildings are restored into stunning boutique hotels that are available for cosy stays. In this guide, we have listed boutique hotels in the capital city of Penang that are equally stunning and filled with history. Staying in Georgetown? This collection of hotels lists the best properties there.

Bangkok

Name a Singaporean’s favourite destination and chances are they’ll name Bangkok. The city is full of beautiful properties for you to pick from, including Capella Bangkok, but if you’d like a slice of history with your stay, these heritage hotels in Bangkok capture classic Thai architecture, along with a real sense of place and story. While you’re in Bangkok, refer to this insider guide to Bangkok‘s coolest bars, restaurants and things to do from our friends at Lifestyle Asia Bangkok and look up the best Thai omelettes (that aren’t just Jay Fai‘s).

Bali

Home to beautiful beaches, lovely locales, stunning natural sites, and world-renowned properties, Bali sits atop the list of favoured tourist destinations for travellers from across the globe. The idyllic Indonesian island is constantly unveiling new stunning properties as additions to its existing repertoire of hotels and resorts. Case in point, here’s a list of five new hotels and resorts to explore and experience when travelling to Bali, Indonesia.

Chiang Mai

Whether you’re looking for mountains, vibrant art scenes, or cultural explorations, the versatile city of Chiang Mai has a space for every need. As a favourite destination for locals and tourists alike, the northern city of temples flaunts many beautiful resorts and hotels, yet if you’re looking for something with a sense of story, these are the most elegant boutique and heritage hotels to consider.

This story is adapted from the various articles linked and written by our sister sites Lifestyle Asia Singapore, Lifestyle Asia KL and PrestigeOnline Thailand