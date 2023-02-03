Singapore loses top spot in list of most Instagrammable places

In 2022, Singapore was the most Instagrammable destination in the world. A year later, it is ranked 13th on an annual list compiled by travel publication Big 7 Travel.

Singapore is one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations. Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa Island, Little India, Orchard Road, and Chinatown are just a few of the many popular places tourists love to visit when they are in Singapore.

The city state boasts of high-end shopping malls, fine dining and luxury hotels. It is also a pit-stop for major events, such as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony which is set to be held here on 28 March.

The top three and what Big 7 Travel says about Singapore

In its report titled The 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023, the travel publication named Milan as the most Instagrammable destination. The Italian city, which is renowned for its eponymous fashion week, is followed by London and Paris on the list.

“The city offers iconic landmarks and fashionable neighbourhoods for the perfect photo backdrop — no matter your niche,” Big 7 Travel wrote about Milan.

On the other hand, Singapore’s 13th rank places it behind other popular Asian destinations such as Nepal, Indonesia’s Bali, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan’s Baku. Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey which is partly in Asia and partly in Europe, is also on the list.

Commenting on Singapore, the publication notes, “The city-state is known for its modern skyline, beautiful gardens, and diverse cultural attractions.”

How was the list compiled?

Big 7 Travel compiled the list based on the number of hashtags related to the destination on Instagram, the Meta-owned platform which has been introducing a series of new updates and features in 2023. In its report, it also included the number of views related to the destination on TikTok. Sample survey results of the travel site’s audience of 1.5 million and their global editorial team was also taken into consideration.

The destinations were ranked according to the number of impressions they scored according to Instagram hashtags and TikTok views.

Milan, for instance, recorded over 22 million Instagram hashtags and 97 billion TikTok views, according to Big 7 Travel. Singapore, on the other hand, had over 41 million Instagram hashtags and 11 billion TikTok views.

The 2023 report is the travel publication’s fifth annual listing of destinations based on the social media metrics. Sydney was ranked No.1 in both 2019 and 2020 while Japan was the topper in 2021.

The top 20 most Instagrammable places

Milan, Italy — Instagram: 22,058,065; TikTok: 97,000,000,000

London, England — Instagram: 154,408,703; TikTok: 54,200,000,000

Paris, France — Instagram: 134,627,924; TikTok: 47,900,000,000

Istanbul, Turkey — Instagram: 120,501,355; TikTok: 44,100,000,000

New York, US — Instagram: 118,054,808; TikTok: 39,600,000,000

Nepal — Instagram: 8,242,282; TikTok: 31,500,000,000

Chicago, US — Instagram: 52,676,401; TikTok: 25,100,000,000

Bali, Indonesia — Instagram: 67,469,684; TikTok: 24,000,000,000

Sri Lanka — Instagram: 13,524,733; TikTok: 16,400,000,000

Sydney, Australia — Instagram: 35,638,423; TikTok: 15,100,000,000

North Island, New Zealand — Instagram: 21,845,003; TikTok: 14,400,000,000

Baku, Azerbaijan — Instagram: 32,179,767; TikTok: 13,200,000,000

Singapore — Instagram: 41,433,628; TikTok: 11,700,000,000

Tokyo, Japan — Instagram: 60,313,038; TikTok: 11,000,000,000

Seoul, South Korea — Instagram: 21,808,064; TikTok: 8,000,000,000

Maldives — Instagram: 10,148,083; TikTok: 6,900,000,000

Seattle, US — Instagram: 22,853,023; TikTok: 5,200,000,000

Buenos Aires, Argentina — Instagram: 24,570,706; TikTok: 5,100,000,000

Ibiza, Spain — Instagram: 18,828,299; TikTok: 4,500,000,000

Dublin, Ireland — Instagram: 13,581,208; TikTok: 4,500,000,000

See the complete list here.

(Main image: Meriç Dağlı/@meric/Unsplash; Featured image: Coleen Rivas/@coleenr/Unsplash)