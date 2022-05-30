Why nearby Nirup Island will be your new favourite destination

If you are one of those tourists who finds solace at beach-front villas and hotels that overlook tranquil seas with a rich marine ecosystem, here’s some exciting news for you. Located just eight nautical miles south of Singapore, is Nirup Island, an ‘untouched’ destination where luxurious accommodations, including residences, are being built to hopefully transform it into one of Asia’s most luxurious and desired holiday locations.

Expected to open in 2023, Nirup Island and its many recreational amenities will lure visitors from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and across the world. Tourists can dock their yachts at its integrated marina, managed by SUTL Enterprise, a marina developer and owner of the One°15 brand.

According to the official website of PT Citra Buana Prakarsa, the idyllic island is open to “the exclusive M Gallery residential community” and visitors will be able to “clear Indonesia Custom straight from the island.” Located at the western end of the Riau Islands, the island is being developed by PT Citra Buana Prakarsa and designed by The KulörGroup.

Here are all the details about Nirup Island

Design and world-class amenities

Image credit: PT Citra Buana Prakarsa

Covering 47,100 square metres, the integrated development houses 94 luxurious villas and the famous five-star M Gallery Hotel. They are managed by Accor.

Inspired by Indonesian design and the nomadic lifestyle of the nearby islands, the structures showcase thatched roofs and elements that pay tribute to the Orang Laut people. Natural materials such as bamboo have also been used throughout the resort.

The accommodations have high ceilings and drop-down windows that make the rooms airy and well lit. While the interiors are beautifully created with bespoke décor and accentuated with wall art and local artworks, the villas offer a 360-degree view of the surroundings.

Image credit: Nirup Island

According to the official website of Nirup Island, one of the signature design elements is the sunset bar. Featuring a lighthouse-like shape, its spiralling design resembles a sail or shell and can be easily seen from Singapore.

Visitors can also unwind at the exclusive spa at the five-star M Gallery Hotel, which has a licensed bar and a seafood restaurant as well. Additionally, adventure seekers can try out the many sea-side activities created for them.

How to get there

Image credit: Nirup Island

Nirup Island is situated in the Sentosa Cove, between Singapore and Indonesia’s Batam. Part of Sentosa Island, the Sentosa Cove is one of the best oceanfront marina residential countries in the world and is 15 minutes away from Singapore One°15 Marina. Visitors can hire or use private yachts or choose from the 10 daily ferries that can take them to the shores of the island, whose marina can accommodate up to 40 yachts.

Nirup Island can also be accessed from Singapore’s HarbourFront Centre. It is 20 minutes away from the island and takes 30 minutes from the Batam Harbour Bay Terminal.

What do owners get

Image credit: Nirup Island

You can also own properties at The Riahi Residences on Nirup Island. According to The Riahi‘s official website, the cost of an M Gallery holiday home begins from SGD 780,000 and comes with an interest-free repayment plan for 24-months.

However, if the owner is away, the accommodation is included in the hotel’s inventory and is managed by Accor. In return, owners receive a share of the actual room revenue and can stay complementarily every year.

Riahi Residences offer several amenities to its owners. Some of them include 24/7 on-demand hotel services, residence concierge, doormen, security and common area maintenance. Additionally, owners can enjoy tailor-made services such as in-residence catering and personal chef, in-residence spa and wellness services, child care, private yacht/boat charter, private island tours and ‘While You Are Away’ maintenance package turnkey.

Other benefits, through the Accor Ownership Benefits Programme, which owners can enjoy, include a platinum membership in Accor Live Limitless global loyalty programme, VIP reservation desk to support travel planning across Accor’s global network of hotels, resorts and related hospitality offerings.

(Hero and featured images: Nirup Island)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore