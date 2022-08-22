Bangkok’s Phrom Phong neighbourhood is becoming a cool tourist hotspot

Located in Bangkok, the neighbourhood of Phrom Phong is popular during the day, and equally busy during the evening. It’s full of shopping malls, food spots, hip bars, amazing bakeries, and more. There’s even relaxing wellness spots in the area for some R&R. Give yourself a few days at least if you want to visit all the wonders that Phrom Phong has to offer, and knowing how to get the best as you’re walking down there will certainly do you good.

Let us help — here are nine compelling reasons why you should visit this buzzy and ultra trendy neighbourhood the next time you’re in the capital of Thailand.

9 good reasons to visit the Phrom Phong neighbourhood

1. Accessibility

If you want to take a break from the continuous frustration that is Bangkok traffic, everything we’re about to mention is just a few-minutes walk away from BTS Phrom Phong station. But if you’re willing to drive, this area is home to gorgeous shopping malls Emporium and EmQuartier that provide easy parking. EmQuartier’s outdoor area (pictured above) is also pet-friendly, so you can feel free to bring your furry friends along as you grab some coffee and more.

2. Staycation destinations

Whether you’re finding somewhere to stay as you enjoy what Phrom Phong has to offer, or just looking for a nice place for a staycation, we have you covered. The area is bustling with hotels, from quaint and affordable ones perfect for backpackers, to luxury accommodations overlooking the city. The Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is full of on-site amenities including the rooftop infinity pool, as well as being accessible via skywalk. The Skyview Hotel Bangkok is a vibrant getaway and home to the amazing Vanilla Sky Bar. Oakwood Suites is an underrated hotel with minimal-style interior and a great cafe and bistro below.

All of those and more, found within just a 5-minute walk from the Phrom Phong BTS station.

3. Beautiful condos

If you’re looking for somewhere a bit more permanent to stay, the area is very nice to say the least. We recommend Noble Around Sukhumvit 33, with gorgeous lounges and gardens, as well as beautiful lobby interior, and The XXXIX by Sansiri, with modern facilities and a children’s play area for the young ones to find new friends. Both condos feature glimmering views of the Bangkok skyline, along with a very short walking distance to shopping malls, restaurants, spas, and everything you might need.

4. Health and wellness getaways

Treat yourself to some R&R, because boy, there is a lot to choose from. The best part: it won’t cost you an arm and a leg even if you’re there the whole day. If you’re missing the onsen from your trip to Japan, get the day pass from Yunomori. It costs just THB 550 per person, and it’s surprisingly reasonable considering what you’re getting. You can also browse through their packages for massages and other spa treatments. Kashikiri offers private onsens to let you unwind and escape from the busy city. They also feature a lot of facial treatments, from anti-aging to hydrating your skin.

And if your type of relaxation is to be in one with nature, the Benjasiri Park is very nearby. Walk or jog away your worries, as you feel the slight breeze and watch the calming view of the lake. The park is known for interesting statues and sculptures that are scattered throughout—all the more reason to visit.

5. Japanese supermarkets!

Phrom Phong and Thonglor are also known as the “Little Japan” of Bangkok, which stems from the Japanese community residing in the area. As they open their own businesses, Phrom Phong has become a hub filled with smiles, international influences, and, of course, great food.

Whether you’re having company over, or just want to brush up on your cooking skills, these Japanese-owned supermarkets are not to be missed. They’re so great that the local Japanese folks frequent the place—that’s how you know you can trust the quality. Try Makotoya for the essentials, including matcha, Japanese rice, and, of course, sake and shochu. Their frozen food section is full of imported favourites, from salmon to giant squid, and if you don’t feel like going, they offer delivery service straight to your door.

After deciding on your protein, swing by UFM Fuji Super. It feels like shopping in a mini supermarket in Hokkaido, with rows upon rows of snacks and seasonings, among other delicious goodies.

6. Cafes, books, and baked treats

Perfect for cafe hoppers—many spots that feature great coffee and even better baked goods are sure to impress both your stomach and your Instagram followers. After all, if it looks good, the camera eats first.

Pop by the Library Cafe with your favourite book in hand. Their wooden, minimal interior reflects a modern library, but with smoothies, coffee, and their famous waffles to snack on. That, and Dasa Book Cafe are go-to spots for bookworms. Dasa features a quiet spot to have your morning coffee as you browse through their secondhand book store. Who knows? You might just find a rare collectible.

There’s also Haru Ranman, a comic cafe with shelves from floor to ceiling stocked with Japanese manga for you to read as you enjoy your drink of choice. Or if you’re in the mood for some artisanal bread and charcuterie, Larder BKK is a new spot in town just for those. Their menus rotate every week, and there are always new and exciting dishes to try. Be sure to keep an eye on their socials.

Before you move on, be sure to look for Custard Nakamura, a patisserie in business for over 30 years. You can find a great selection of your favourite desserts and baked goods, such as cream puffs, strawberry shortcakes, curry bread, and even baguette with spread made from fish eggs and mayonnaise. All of them are very reasonably priced, too, so don’t be afraid to grab extra for the people at home.

7. Amazing food spots

Sometimes it takes more than a quick bite at a cafe, and Phrom Phong certainly has places that are favourites among both locals and visitors that travel all the way to the area just to taste the delicacies offered here.

Breakfast Story is a place to begin your day, or end it, for they offer hearty breakfast experiences from morning until dusk. Order some healthy club sandwiches, simple yet delicious sunny side-up eggs with bacon, or fluffy pancakes with toppings of your choice.

It wouldn’t be a trip in Little Japan without some Japanese cuisine. Visit Isao if you’re craving some good sushi. Make some time, as they’re a very popular spot, especially during lunch time. For ramen, Bankara Ramen is certainly one of the best. Hailing straight from Japan, the menu is extensive, and the broth tastes incredible.

There are also other cuisines sold in the area that are equally phenomenal in quality. For instance, Indus is an upscale Indian establishment featured in the Michelin Guide providing your favourites from the cuisine, such as flavourful tikka masala and outstanding tandoori. You can also visit North Restaurant, an up-and-coming Northern Thai fine dining restaurant that combines the beauty of Lanna with amazing gastronomy.

8. Japanese karaoke

Keep your 13-year-old-Naruto-running soul alive by trying out some Japanese karaoke. Bop to PonPonPon, headbang as the Megitsune solo comes on, sing your heart out to Mayonaka No Door—the choice is within your fingertips. Citta provides private rooms for you and your company to musically pour your soul out. It’s quite a unique experience if you’re a fan of Japanese music. Bonus points if you bring like-minded friends along. The experience of a group of men singing to Silhouette at the top of their lungs? Surreal, to say the least.

9. Casual drinks to end the day

The sun starts going down, and it’s time for some drinks. Luckily, Phrom Phong is also known for the nightlife, with fun and active bars, as well as laidback drinking spots.

For the people looking for some energetic places to drink, Hair of the Dog offers 15 rotating taps of beer, along with dozens of different bottles imported from all around the world. They describe themselves as “beer badassery at its finest,” and we very much agree. Or if you don’t feel like having a beer, Propaganda Bar is a new hangout spot which provides great cocktails with fun live music. You’ll feel yourself swerve side to side as the band is performing in no time.

And for the more laidback drinking spots: pop by Bar 335. It’s dimly-lit, yet Instagrammable, and you can already feel the sophistication as you step inside. The mixologist team is attentive, and more than happy to serve you their handcrafted selection of cocktails. But if you’re the type to relax to some live music sessions, try the cosy speakeasy Mutual Bar, or the spectacular Alonetogether, as they offering classic cocktails to go with live jazz sessions playing five days a week.

(Main and featured images: @librarycafe/Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok