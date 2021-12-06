12 places you can visit to watch the most spectacular Holiday lights display

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Holidays are that time of the year when you can feel the joy in the air. Decorated stores, Christmas trees, shopping discounts, hot beverages and sumptuous food are just some parts of the festivities. Add beautiful lights and illuminated displays to all this, and then it’s absolutely magical.

Many cities around the world go all out when it comes to decorating the streets with Holiday lights. Many even host special light festivals, have thematic displays and turn some areas into a winter wonderland. So, if you are planning to travel this festive season, these are some places you can consider visiting.

Here are 12 places you can add to your travel list to see a dazzling Holiday lights display.

(Main and featured image: Tivoli Gardens)

Some images used are from previous years.