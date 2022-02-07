10 of the most romantic places in the world to travel with your partner

February rings in the sweet bells of love as Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the 14th of the month each year.

Whether you are new to a relationship or have been together for a long time, it is never too late to head out for a cosy vacation and experience some of the most romantic places in the world.

Be it the beaches, mountains or amidst the cacophony of a bustling city, when your special person is right beside you, any destination can turn into a romantic holiday. So, keep all your electronic gadgets at bay and set off for a beautiful holiday with your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Travelling to a destination that you both like, enjoying the scenic locales together, exploring the gorgeous sights hand-in-hand and showing your affection for your dearest one is something that everyone cherishes.

So, pack your bags and visit some of the beautiful places around the world. From Cappadocia and Udaipur to Florence and Tanzania, these places will add to the romance and create the perfect getaway for the two in love.

Here are some of the most romantic places in the world that you can explore with your special person

Paris, France

Imagine your partner getting down on one knee and asking to marry you with an illuminated Eiffel Tower forming the backdrop — proposals cannot get more special than this, can they?

Synonymous with romance and love, Paris might be the most clichéd place for couples to visit, but that’s where its charm lies. Moreover, tourists from around the world agree that Paris is the world’s most romantic city and will make you fall in love with it at first sight.

While you are here, walk through Avenue des Champs-Élysées with your special someone to feel the vibe of the city or simply bask in the architectural magnificence of The Louvre. Find some of the best Parisian cafes dotted along the cobblestoned streets to satiate your sweet cravings.

You can also head to the French Riviera or book a cruise on the River Seine, immersing yourself in its breathtaking views that seem straight out of the fairytales. Finally, visit one of the many upscale restaurants offering gourmet meals for a romantic French dinner.

Krabi, Thailand

Tucked away in southern Thailand, Krabi serves as one of the best romantic destinations in the world. Its azure tropical waters washing the palm-fringed pristine beaches make up the picturesque coastline of Krabi Island. You can either sunbathe on the beach or take a plunge in the cool waters of Railay or Koh Poda beaches.

Head to Wat Tham Sua or Tiger Cave and marvel at the beautiful coral reefs and marine life while you sail in a glass-bottom boat. You can also go snorkelling to witness underwater rock formations, rejuvenate yourself by the turquoise waters of Emerald Pool, relax to some of the most soothing Thai massages or simply walk through the beautiful streets of Krabi town.

With its secluded beaches and pleasant weather, Krabi is ideal for couples who love beach destinations and a quiet place to enjoy each other’s company.

Gulmarg, India

If there is a paradise in India, it is undoubtedly in Kashmir. Waking up to silver snow-clad peaks, breathing in the crisp mountain air and witnessing nature at its best, Gulmarg serves as one of the exotic romantic getaways that you can think of.

Set some major couple goals by taking the romantic Gondola ride to Aparwath Peak, situated at an elevation of 3,747 metres. Gulmarg’s Gondola is reckoned to be the world’s second-highest cable car ride, which can be completed in two phases. Couples can also enjoy skiing down the slopes.

Be it strolling by the gorgeous Alpather Lake or visiting the serene Ningle Nallah fields carpeted with wildflowers, Gulmarg is truly one of the most romantic places to visit with your significant other.

When you are here, indulge in some warm, authentic kahwa (Kashmiri tea) and wazwan (large food platter with meat, rice and other Kashmiri dishes).

Cappadocia, Turkey

The charm of the bygone era seems to be captured eternally in this Turkish region. Be it the iconic architectural structure of Hagia Sophia, the ruins of Ephesus or Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace, Turkey offers a unique romantic landscape for those who would love to marvel at some of the most iconic historical buildings.

One of the most popular honeymoon destinations, Cappadocia offers hot-air balloon rides with views of floating clouds and the endless sky meeting the rolling hills to form the horizon. Looking at your beloved in such a mesmerising atmosphere gleaming in the golden sun is one of the most exotic experiences that you will cherish for a lifetime.

While you are here, visit the Göreme open-air museum, go horseback riding or hike through the Red and Rose Valley that lies between Göreme and Çavusin.

Florence, Italy

A classic and timeless place that embodies love and romance, Florence is for lovebirds who wish for a fairytale backdrop in an urban setting.

The Italian city will evoke the most tender feelings for your partner, as you both look at the setting sun from the Piazzale Michelangelo built atop hills. Spend a lovely leisure time as you indulge in history at all the magnificent museums and galleries like Uffizi Gallery, Palazzo Vecchio, Gucci museum, Palazzo Pitti and many others.

Sample the popular Chianti wine at cafes and savour rich classical Italian delicacies like Bistecca Florentina and Coniglio Arrosto Morto.

Prepare to be transported to a whole new world the moment you set foot in this romantic place.

Santorini, Greece

A white and blue themed-town, overlooking the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, Santorini spells romance in every way. Staying in one of the sea-facing villas and enjoying the cool evening breeze along with the setting sun at the horizon makes for a spellbinding sight.

Hop on to the catamaran cruise that will take you and your partner to the iconic Red Beach and White Beach, where you can swim in the healing waters of the volcanic hot springs. If not that, go scuba diving, treat your loved one to a romantic private dinner by the beach or simply make memories while you walk through the picturesque Santorini.

The Greek town is surely one of the most romantic places in the world that will compel you to forget all that’s going on around you and just be there with each other.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto province is a tranquil place straight out of a postcard. One of the most romantic places in the world, it will instantly make you feel like you are in a Monet painting.

Sailing through the Okazaki canal, laced with beautiful pink Sakura or cherry blossoms during spring, witnessing traditional Japanese culture at its zenith and visiting peaceful Buddhist temples — Kyoto is a romantic place you must visit. Its majestic palaces and sprawling gardens give a glimpse into the country’s rich heritage and refined customs.

The cherry blossoms are of significance in Japanese culture. The flowers bloom in spring and are there only for a short time, symbolising the fleeting moments of our lives. Thus, look no further and plan the dream romantic vacation with your beloved now.

Udaipur, India

There are more reasons than one behind this city being one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in India. And it is not just for the citizens of the country but for Indians across the world.

In Udaipur, you can make your partner feel like royalty by visiting the famous Udaipur City Palace. To experience the plush life the maharajas of India once lived, you must stay at the stunning Udaipur Lake Palace.

Embark on a romantic boat ride on Lake Pichola or go for a Thar Desert safari. You can check out the dazzling light and sound show at Manek Chowk that takes you on a walk down history or go paragliding with your dear one. Finally, savour a perfect dinner at Ambrai Ghat for the most romantic closure to the evening.

When visiting Rajasthan, you can add Jaipur and Jaisalmer to your romantic trip together.

Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tucked away in the lap of nature, Mostar is a faraway town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is visited by few tourists. Located snuggly by the scenic Neretva River, Mostar will lull you to the sounds of lapping water.

Unwind with your special one as you walk on the cobbled streets that crisscross the Old Town. The Old Bridge, arched over the river, is a photogenic spot that will be etched in your memory forever.

The place is slowly gaining popularity among visitors and couples who seek a secluded place to enjoy the eastern European charm. A sleepy hollow-like town, Mostar is steeped in natural abundance that will captivate all your senses.

Ruaha National Park, Tanzania

If you are both thrill-seekers, experiencing African wilderness and exotic wildlife will be a perfect choice. Take your partner on a jungle safari to see the big cats upfront at Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park.

The national park is a spellbinding area with hidden gems like the Ribali Ridge, where you can stay at the luxurious Ribali Ridge camp and bask in nature’s opulence. While the romantic getaway in the wild will take you on safaris through the lush jungles, exploring the area on foot and nighttime drives makes this romantic yet thrilling holiday.

You can choose from multiple jungle safaris, enjoy drinks amid the wilderness and witness wildlife to make the most beautiful memories with your loved one.

(Main and feature image credit: Artem Beliaikin/ @belart84/Unsplash)