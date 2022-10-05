Ryan Gosling is the new star of Gucci’s Valigeria Campaign

Through the lens of photographer Glen Luchford, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele is telling a story about origins and travel experiences. From their creative minds, the new Gucci Valigeria campaign featuring actor, screenwriter, director, and musician Ryan Gosling upends the idea that the suitcase is just a container, telling a dreamlike sequence that departs from the visual scenography typical of luxury iconography and roots it in the rich reality inspired by the culture of travel that forms the history of the brand.

Founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, who more than twenty years prior when he was just 17, emigrates to Paris and then to London, it is precisely in this provenance of travel that the heritage of Gucci finds its origins. With the young Florentine working first as a porter at The Savoy in London, the go-to destination for international travellers, the young Gucci discovers the magic of travel which at the time, was synonymous with discovery, discussion, and a bridge between diverse cultures.

Ryan Gosling presents Gucci Savoy travel collection in the brand’s Valigeria campaign

Gucci’s newest face, Ryan Gosling takes the Gucci Savoy collection on his roadtrip from sunny coasts to rustic motels, departing from the expected splendours of luxury travel to confer the value of memory to the origins of a brand that was created from an intuition and from the observation of potentialities, precisely thanks to travel, developing discoveries of worlds and of diverse cultural manners. Recreating Mr. Gucci’s own time in which traveling signified experience, displacing the certainties of one’s social environment, and the enjoyment of the unexpected. Gosling travels with all the accoutrements that would have been familiar to Gucci Gucci, the young Savoy porter himself – suitcases, trunks, bags, hat boxes, all the containers required to bring with oneself, on a journey, those necessities to represent oneself and one’s culture in an unknown and often foreign place.

“Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys… This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase,” says Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

Gosling the itinerant wanderer presents the Gucci Savoy collection including trolleys, hard and soft suitcases, duffle bags, trunks, hat boxes, and beauty cases in the sea, on the beach, in gritty motel rooms and while filling up the bed of a polished pick-up truck in which the new collection lives side by side with historical pieces and that, in this plausible story of possibilities, are also repositories of dreams. At the end of a journey studded with arrivals and departures, Gosling is introduced to surprising places through a trunk that becomes a gateway to fantastical worlds, which will turn out to be more real than any imagination could conceive – a beautiful way of conveying the opportunity that Gucci Savoy collection gives to build unexpected worlds for yourself and your travel soulmates.