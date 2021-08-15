Saudi Arabia to welcome vaccinated international travellers

This just in: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be reopening its borders to vaccinated international travellers from 1 August 2021.

The once-reclusive country marked a historical moment when it opened its doors to international visitors for the first time in September 2019, before closing soon after as a result of the pandemic. It has been close to 18 months since international tourism was suspended.

Tourism visa holders who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter the country from 1 August 2021 without the need to quarantine.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, “Travelers will need to provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognised: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson. Travellers who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom.”

Foreign travellers arriving in Saudi Arabia will also be required to provide a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, as well as an approved paper vaccination certificate, certified by the official health authorities in the issuing country.