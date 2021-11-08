Singapore to launch VTLs with Finland and Sweden from 29 November 2021

This just in: The Republic has announced that vaccinated travellers between Singapore, Finland and Sweden can enjoy quarantine-free holidays from 29 November 2021.

The long-anticipated announcement follows a slew of other VTL scheme openings between 13 countries and Singapore this year.

VTL travellers will be allowed to present a professionally administered negative ART test before flying to Singapore.

Despite rising cases in Europe, infection rates there are “not out of control”, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, and remain lower than Singapore’s COVID-1 positive percentage, which currently stands at 46 cases out of every 100,000 people

In other positive news, Transport Minister S. Iswaran has mentioned that they “are also in discussions with our other ASEAN neighbors to reconnect with them, and we will make further announcements when ready.”

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia here