Over 200,000 from Singapore entered Malaysia since 1st April

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said on 26 April that over 200,000 visitors from Singapore have entered Malaysia via land checkpoints at Johor since the reopening of the borders on 1 April.

“Singapore tourists are expected to increase with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration,” she said while expressing hopes regarding the gradual recovery of the tourism industry in Malaysia.

“They want to visit relatives in Malaysia, and it is good news for the Malaysian economy,” Shukri added.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to the media at the launch of the MyMOTAC Community Ambassador programme. The initiative is part of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Community Ambassador plan, which was launched by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on 25 March.

Improving tourism between Malaysia and Singapore

Relaxation of restrictions

According to Malay Mail, 204,927 visitors from Singapore entered Malaysia via the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link — the two land links connecting Malaysia and Singapore at Johor.

The numbers were processed at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

The figure is expected to increase also because of the relaxation of restrictions in Singapore.

Starting 26 April, the city-state lowered its COVID-19 restrictions significantly for people within Singapore and those arriving by air or sea.

Among the major easing of rules is the exemption from pre-departure tests for fully vaccinated visitors arriving via air or sea route.

Limits on large social gatherings are now removed, and all employees can return to their workplaces.

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level was brought down from orange to yellow for the first time since 7 February 2020.

Other rules eased

Starting 1 May, fully vaccinated Non-Malaysian workers holding work permits will be able to enter Singapore, without applying for entry approvals. Bus and taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia will also resume on the same day.

Malaysia is also expected to further ease the Covid standard operating procedures on 27 April.

