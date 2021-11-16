VTL to Indonesia, Qatar, UAE, India and Saudi Arabia for Singaporeans soon to open

This just in: Vaccinated travellers from Indonesia and India will be allowed to come to Singapore under the VTL scheme from 29 November, while the VTL from Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia is set to begin on 6 December.

Before you start booking your flights to Bali, however, here’s a friendly reminder: Indonesia has not opened its borders for quarantine-free travel from Singapore, which means you will still have to quarantine when you arrive in Indonesia, regardless of vaccination status. The other countries on this list, however, will not require vaccinated travellers from Singapore to quarantine at all.

At a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, Transport Minster S Iswaran has mentioned that the countries Singapore will open to are all significant destinations. India, for instance, accounted for about seven percent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019.

By 6 December, Singapore will have a total of 21 VTLs.

It is important for travellers however, to monitor the requirements of the countries they are planning on heading to as they might change as the situation evolves. Just last week, Denmark, a VTL country, had imposed a quarantine on travellers from Singapore, regardless of their vaccination status.

In more positive news, Trade and Industry Minster Gan Kim Yong has said that land borders between Singapore and Malaysia could reopen in a few weeks time. As of time of writing, it has only been announced that air travel from Changi Airport to Kuala Lumpur International Airport will resume on 29 November.

(Hero and featured image credit: felfin05 evin on Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.