Headed to Bangkok? These are the must-try dishes at Michelin-starred Jay Fai

We’re all familiar with Jay Fai, both the iconic owner and the Michelin-starred street-side restaurant. Here are nine must-try dishes to order at Raan Jay Fai.
Bangkok is not Bangkok without street food, and Jay Fai is the coolest kid on the street food block. The street-side Thai restaurant has retained its Michelin star for four years in a row (2018-2022) now. Supinya Junsuta, more commonly known as Jay Fai, is the mastermind behind all the iconic dishes the outlet has to offer.
Her signature goggles have become as far-famed as her wok-fired food, setting a fashion statement flaunted in front of a coal-fired stove glistening with dancing flames. All hail the queen of Bangkok street food.
Located on Mahachai Road, the concert-resembling endless line is hard to miss. Now a hot pit stop for foodies as well as discerning diners and international chefs, this spot attracts anyone and everyone with a curious palette for the starred street food. Michelin Star, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Netflix – Jay Fai has ticked all the boxes.
The next time you’re dining at this world-famous street-side food joint in Thailand, make sure to order these must-try dishes (yes, crab omelette is on the list). These nine dishes here will make growing grey and old while queuing worth it, trust us.
9 must-try dishes at Jay Fai in Bangkok:
1. Crab Omelette
Of course, first on the list is the most popular dish of all, Crab Omelette. Eggciting.
2. Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle
Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle, locally known as Phad See Ew.
3. Seafood Drunken Noodle
4. Stir-Fried Prawns in Yellow Curry
Authentic stir-fried curry, anyone?
5. Dried Congee
The dish to order if you want to do your body a service.
6. Prawn and Holy Basil Stir-Fry
Cannot really dine at a Thai restaurant and not order Kraphao, can we?
7. Seafood Tom Yum
8. Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood
Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood, locally known as Phad Thai.
9. Stir-fried Crabmeat with Black Pepper Sauce
Sugar, spice, and everything nice? This is the dish to order.
Jay Fai is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9.00am-9.00pm. For reservations, email [email protected]
(Hero and featured image credit: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images & @alleyttle via Instagram)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Image credit: Instagram/alleyttle
Image credit: Instagram/pearjumpolpong