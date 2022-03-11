Headed to Bangkok? These are the must-try dishes at Michelin-starred Jay Fai

11 Mar 2022
We’re all familiar with Jay Fai, both the iconic owner and the Michelin-starred street-side restaurant. Here are nine must-try dishes to order at Raan Jay Fai.

Bangkok is not Bangkok without street food, and Jay Fai is the coolest kid on the street food block. The street-side Thai restaurant has retained its Michelin star for four years in a row (2018-2022) now. Supinya Junsuta, more commonly known as Jay Fai, is the mastermind behind all the iconic dishes the outlet has to offer.

Her signature goggles have become as far-famed as her wok-fired food, setting a fashion statement flaunted in front of a coal-fired stove glistening with dancing flames. All hail the queen of Bangkok street food.

jay fai
Image credit: @jayfaibangkok/Instagram

Located on Mahachai Road, the concert-resembling endless line is hard to miss. Now a hot pit stop for foodies as well as discerning diners and international chefs, this spot attracts anyone and everyone with a curious palette for the starred street food. Michelin Star, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Netflix – Jay Fai has ticked all the boxes.

The next time you’re dining at this world-famous street-side food joint in Thailand, make sure to order these must-try dishes (yes, crab omelette is on the list). These nine dishes here will make growing grey and old while queuing worth it, trust us.

9 must-try dishes at Jay Fai in Bangkok:

1. Crab Omelette

Of course, first on the list is the most popular dish of all, Crab Omelette. Eggciting.

jay fai crab omelette
Image credit: @fortunateeating/Instagram

2. Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle

Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle, locally known as Phad See Ew. 

jay fai
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

3. Seafood Drunken Noodle

Get drunk off joy eating Jay Fai’s Phad Khee Mao. 
jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

4. Stir-Fried Prawns in Yellow Curry

Authentic stir-fried curry, anyone?

jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

5. Dried Congee

The dish to order if you want to do your body a service.

jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @fortunateeating/Instagram

6. Prawn and Holy Basil Stir-Fry

Cannot really dine at a Thai restaurant and not order Kraphao, can we?

7. Seafood Tom Yum

Another archetypal dish in Thai cuisine.
Image credit: @ sawasdeeshare/Instagram

8. Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood

Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood, locally known as Phad Thai. 

Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

9. Stir-fried Crabmeat with Black Pepper Sauce

Sugar, spice, and everything nice? This is the dish to order.

Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

Jay Fai is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9.00am-9.00pm. For reservations, email  [email protected] 

(Hero and featured image credit: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images & @alleyttle via Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Jay Fai, whose real name is Supinya Junsuta (which is unfamiliar to many ears), is the 73-year-old commander behind the restaurant and the mastermind behind all the iconic dishes the outlet has on offer, for example menus, crab omelette, dried congee, phenomenal drunken noodles and dried tom yum. What has become as far-famed as her wok-fired food is Jay Fai’s signature goggles – a fashion statement she flaunts in front of a coal-fired stove glistening with dancing flames. So cool.

Having been featured in Netflix’s latest Street Food – a series documenting Asia’s street food culture and directed by the very same director of Chef’s Table, David Gelb – it came as no surprise that Jay Fai has once again skyrocketed to be one of the world’s most influential chefs thanks to her incredible concoctions where grade-A seafood like gigantic chunks of crab meat and prawns meet classic Thai street food.

And as we all know, Bangkok is a city booming with sumptuous street stalls. So one may debate that there are other vendors and street venues that equally deserve all praise. What we would say here, however, is that Jay Fai is arguably the well-suited representative of Thailand’s street food oasis. The food show’s stress on Jay Fai’s biography and the story behind her starred street stall undoubtedly has flung Bangkok’s street food scene onto the world stage.

And although her iconic look is well recognised by many, some might not know what kind of food exactly her restaurant is serving. So here, we’ve curated a gallery of her famous dishes just for you to see why Jay Fai is the queen of Bangkok’s street food.

